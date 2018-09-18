Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chargers’ Liuget sues trainer over 4-game suspension

September 18, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has sued the trainer who he says is responsible for his four-game suspension for using a performance-enhancing substance.

Liuget filed suit against Ian Danney and his Arizona-based business in Los Angeles, asking for a jury trial and no less than $15 million in damages.

Liuget says in the suit that Danney injected him with a substance banned by the FDA and the NFL. He also says Danney gave him another product that required a prescription which Liuget did not have.

A message left with Danney’s office was not returned Tuesday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Liuget, who is in his seventh year in the NFL, said in a statement sent through his attorney that he is filing suit because the suspension has compromised his ability to be a leader in the community and that he wants to set the record straight.

Liuget is eligible to return to the Chargers after their Sept. 30 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech