The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Chicago D Seabrook returns after being sidelined by injury

September 16, 2018 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook is back after missing the start of training camp with an abdominal injury.

The team announced Friday that Seabrook would miss about a week, but he practiced with the team on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Seabrook struggled last season as Chicago missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. He had seven goals and 19 assists in 81 games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

