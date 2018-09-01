Listen Live Sports

Chiefs cut Amerson, veterans as they reach 53-man limit

September 1, 2018 5:06 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs released underperforming cornerback David Amerson, who signed a $2.25 million free-agent deal this past offseason, as they trimmed their roster to the NFL’s 53-man limit Saturday.

Amerson was released by the Raiders before signing with Kansas City, where he was expected to solidify the secondary after the trade of Marcus Peters to the Rams. But he was often burned in preseason games, and his release appeared imminent when the Chiefs traded for a cornerback Thursday night.

The Chiefs also released inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, a fifth-round pick last year who started in Week 17. Eligwe was also among the players who often demonstrated during the national anthem.

Veteran linebacker Frank Zombo, safety Leon McQuay and wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Jehu Chesson were released. All had been on the bubble late in training camp.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

