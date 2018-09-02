Listen Live Sports

Chiefs sign Parker, place Sorensen on IR amid roster moves

September 2, 2018 4:45 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs announced the signing of veteran Ron Parker and placed fellow safety Daniel Sorensen on injured reserve amid a series of roster moves that included the signing of their practice squad.

Parker had spent the past four seasons with Kansas City before signing with the Falcons in free agency. He was released last week and visited the Chiefs on Saturday, when he agreed to a deal.

Kansas City also claimed offensive lineman Ike Boettger off waivers from Buffalo on Sunday and released Matt McGloin, who had beaten out Chase Litton for the No. 3 quarterback job. They likely kept McGloin in case they couldn’t get Litton onto their practice squad, which they ultimately accomplished.

Joining him there were wide receivers Josh Crockett and Gehrig Dieter; defensive backs Arrion Springs, D’Montre Wade and Leon McQuay; offensive linemen Jimmy Murray and Ryan Hunter; linebacker Rob McCray; and defensive tackle Dee Liner.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

