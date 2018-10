China Open Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday At The National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: ATP, $1.78 million (WT500); WTA, $8.29 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Women First Round

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Petra Kvitova (5), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-1, 6-4.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Jelena Ostepenko (12), Latvia, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Julia Goerges (10), Germany, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles Women First Round

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

