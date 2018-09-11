Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chris Sale returns to Red Sox with scoreless inning vs Jays

September 11, 2018 8:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale pitched a scoreless inning for the Boston Red Sox in his first start since going on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

Sale allowed a hit, struck out two and hit a batter before getting Toronto’s Randal Grichuk to pop out to second and end the inning Tuesday night.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sale, who hadn’t pitched since Aug. 12, would only throw an inning or two with a maximum pitch count of 40. He threw 26 pitches before Brandon Workman took over for the second inning. Sale threw a few more pitches in the bullpen after.

Nathan Eovaldi replaced Workman to begin the third inning.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech