Christion, Johnson help South Dakota St. beat Montana St.

September 8, 2018 10:32 pm
 
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Taryn Christion passed for four touchdowns and ran for another and Cade Johnson tied South Dakota State’s single-game record with four TD receptions to help the Jackrabbits beat Montana State 45-14 on Saturday night.

Christion was 21-of-29 passing for 319 yards and Johnson finished with nine receptions for 138 yards.

Montana State (1-1) had just 44 total yards and one first down in the before halftime. The Bobcats, who had eight first-half possessions, went three-and-out seven times with one interception.

Johnson caught scoring passes of 2, 24 and 19 yards and Chase Vinatieri made a 42-yard field goal to give South Dakota State a 24-0 lead at the break and Christion’s 1-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter. Johnson added a 7-yard TD catch that capped the scoring early in the fourth.

Montana State had its streak of 42 consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing snapped, finishing with 29 yards on 23 carries.

