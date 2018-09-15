Listen Live Sports

Clay Millican tops NHRA qualifying at Maple Grove Raceway

September 15, 2018 6:37 pm
 
MOHNTON, Pa. (AP) — Clay Millican powered to the No. 1 Top Fuel qualifying position Saturday in the playoff-opening Dodge NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway.

Millican took his eighth No. 1 qualifier of the year and 18th overall with his Friday pass of 3.723 at 330.72 mph.

“If we make four runs like we’ve made the last two days, I like our chances,” Millican said. “I’m pretty happy with how the car has ran this weekend. During these last six races, every point matters. It’s all points right now and it’s vitally important we go down the racetrack (Sunday).”

Courtney Force topped the Funny Car lineup at the first of six events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship. She picked up her 11th No. 1 qualifier of the year with a 3.907 at 323.27 from Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Tanner Gray was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith took the No. 1 spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Gray had a 6.542 at 210.47 in a Camaro, and Smith had a 6.828 at 198.20 on Friday.

