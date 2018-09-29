Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clemson backups Fields, Powell out vs Syracuse

September 29, 2018 12:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson cornerback Mark Fields and receiver Cornell Powell will miss the game against Syracuse for disciplinary reasons.

The team announced the suspensions shortly before kickoff with the Orange on Saturday. The Tigers say Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will address the issue after the game.

Fields is a senior with four tackles and a pass breakup in 110 snaps this season. Powell is a junior who has had five catches for 63 yards.

Fields’ loss stretches thin a position where starters A.J. Terrell and Trayvon Mullen are the only ones with experience.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Third-ranked Clemson had a chaotic week when former quarterback Kelly Bryant announced he’ll transfer after freshman Trevor Lawrence got the starting job.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry