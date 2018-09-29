Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence knocked out of game

September 29, 2018 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not expected to return to the game after taking a hard hit to the head during the second quarter against Syracuse.

Lawrence lay on the field for several moments surrounded by trainers before sitting up and walking off under his own power. He went into a sideline medical tent and then to the locker room right before halftime.

Lawrence is the 6-foot-6 freshman making his first start. Kelly Bryant started the first four games and said after his demotion he intends to transfer.

Chase Brice came in for the final series of the half. Behind Brice are converted safety Ben Batson and receivers Hunter Renfrow and Derion Kendrick.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry