Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coastal Carolina tops Louisiana-Lafayette 30-28

September 22, 2018 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Marcus Outlow ran for 96 yards and two scores and Coastal Carolina held off Louisiana-Lafayette 30-28 on Saturday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Bryce Carpenter, 5 of 5 for 82 yards, hit Isiah Likely on a 29-yard TD pass for a 30-21 Coastal Carolina lead, but the Ragin’ Cajuns scored on their next drive, a 15-yard TD pass from Andre Nunez to Keenan Barnes with 5:20 left to play.

Facing third-and-10 on his own 25, Carpenter hit Jeremiah Miller for a key first down and Coastal Carolina ran out the clock for the win.

Outlow scored a go-ahead TD on a 2-yard run and the Chanticleers (3-1) led 16-7 at halftime after Kilton Anderson’s 31-yard TD pass to Ky’Jon Tyler.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Outlow’s 1-yard TD run put the Chanticleers up 23-7 in the third quarter, but the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) closed to 23-21 on Elijah Mitchell’s 30-yard TD run and Raymond Calais’ 61-yarder.

Anderson was 7 of 11 for 104 yards passing and Outlow gained 96 yards on 20 carries.

Trey Ragas (103 yards on 15 carries) scored on a 3-yard run for Louisiana-Lafayette. Nunez was 7 of 14 for 133 yards passing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech