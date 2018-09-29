Listen Live Sports

Colgate shuts out William & Mary 23-0

September 29, 2018 9:49 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Breneman threw for 227 yards, Chris Puzzi kicked three field goals, and the defense forced three turnovers in Colgate’s 23-0 shutout of William & Mary Saturday night.

James Holland ran for 87 yards and a score on 20 carries for the Raiders (4-0). Owen Buscaglia had 142 yards receiving.

Alex Matthews ran for a touchdown early in the game after a William & Mary fumble recovery by Dillon DeIuliis set the Raiders up on the Tribe’s 21-yard line. Puzzi followed with a trio of field goals, including one from 47 yards, that gave Colgate a 16-0 lead at halftime.

Shon Mitchell’s opening drive fumble was followed by another by wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon early in the second quarter and a Mitchell interception by Colgate’s Abu Daramy-Swaray early in the fourth.

Mitchell had 251 yards passing for the Tribe (1-3). Dedmon had 104 yards receiving on 10 catches.

