College Football Schedule

AIR FORCE (1-2) 38 Stony Brook 0 27 at FAU 33 32 at Utah St. 42

Sep. 29 Nevada, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 19 at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Oct. 27 Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Army, Noon

Nov. 10 New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Wyoming, TBA

Nov. 22 Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

AKRON (2-1) 41 Morgan St. 7 39at Northwestern 34 13 at Iowa St. 26

Oct. 6 Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Buffalo, TBA

Oct. 20 at Kent St., TBA

Oct. 27 Cent. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 1 N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at E. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 17 Bowling Green, TBA

Nov. 23 at Ohio, TBA

ALABAMA (4-0) 51 at Louisville 14 57 Arkansas St. 7 62 at Mississippi 7 45 Texas A&M 23

Sep. 29 Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Oct. 6 at Arkansas, TBA

Oct. 13 Missouri, TBA

Oct. 20 at Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 3 at LSU, TBA

Nov. 10 Mississippi St., TBA

Nov. 17 The Citadel, TBA

Nov. 24 Auburn, TBA

APPALACHIAN ST. (2-1) 38at Penn St., OT 45 45 at Charlotte 9 72 Gardner-Webb 7

Sep. 29 South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Oct. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Oct. 25 at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Nov. 10 at Texas St., TBA

Nov. 17 Georgia St., TBA

Nov. 24 Troy, TBA

ARIZONA (2-2) 23 BYU 28 18 at Houston 45 62 S. Utah 31 35 at Oregon St. 14

Sep. 29 Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 California, TBA

Oct. 12 at Utah, 10 p.m.

Oct. 20 at UCLA, TBA

Oct. 27 Oregon, TBA

Nov. 2 Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Washington St., TBA

Nov. 24 Arizona St., TBA

ARIZONA ST. (2-2) 49 UTSA 7 16 Michigan St. 13 21at San Diego St. 28 20 at Washington 27

Sep. 29 Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Colorado, TBA

Oct. 18 Stanford, 9 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Southern Cal, TBA

Nov. 3 Utah, TBA

Nov. 10 UCLA, TBA

Nov. 17 at Oregon, TBA

Nov. 24 at Arizona, TBA

ARKANSAS (1-3) 55 E. Illinois 20 27at Colorado St. 34 17 North Texas 44 3 at Auburn 34

Sep. 29 Texas A&M, Noon

Oct. 6 Alabama, TBA

Oct. 13 Mississippi, TBA

Oct. 20 Tulsa, TBA

Oct. 27 Vanderbilt, TBA

Nov. 10 LSU, TBA

Nov. 17 at Mississippi St., TBA

Nov. 23 at Missouri, 2:30 p.m.

ARKANSAS ST. (3-1) 48 SE Missouri 21 7 at Alabama 57 29 at Tulsa 20 27 UNLV 20

Sep. 29 at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 Appalachian St., 8 p.m.

Oct. 18 Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Nov. 3 South Alabama, TBA

Nov. 10 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Nov. 17 Louisiana-Monroe, TBA

Nov. 24 at Texas St., TBA

ARMY (2-2) 14 at Duke 34 38 Liberty 14 28 Hawaii 21 21at Oklahoma, OT 28

Sep. 29 at Buffalo, Noon

Oct. 13 at San Jose St., TBA

Oct. 20 Miami (Ohio), Noon

Oct. 27 at E. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 3 Air Force, Noon

Nov. 10 Lafayette, Noon

Nov. 17 Colgate, Noon

Dec. 8 at Navy, 3 p.m.

AUBURN (3-1) 21 Washington 16 63 Alabama St. 9 21 LSU 22 34 Arkansas 3

Sep. 29 Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Mississippi St., TBA

Oct. 13 Tennessee, TBA

Oct. 20 at Mississippi, TBA

Nov. 3 Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 10 at Georgia, TBA

Nov. 17 Liberty, TBA

Nov. 24 at Alabama, TBA

BYU (3-1) 28 at Arizona 23 18 California 21 24 at Wisconsin 21 30 McNeese St. 3

Sep. 29 at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Utah St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 13 Hawaii, TBA

Oct. 27 N. Illinois, TBA

Nov. 3 at Boise St., TBA

Nov. 10 at UMass, TBA

Nov. 17 New Mexico St., TBA

Nov. 24 at Utah, TBA

BALL ST. (1-3) 42 CCSU 6 16at Notre Dame 24 10 at Indiana 38 20 W. Kentucky 28

Sep. 29 Kent St., 3 p.m.

Oct. 6 N. Illinois, TBA

Oct. 13 at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Oct. 20 E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

BAYLOR (3-1) 55Abilene Christian 27 37 at UTSA 20 27 Duke 40 26 Kansas 7

Sep. 29 at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 Kansas St., TBA

Oct. 13 at Texas, TBA

Oct. 25 at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 Oklahoma St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Iowa St., TBA

Nov. 17 TCU, TBA

Nov. 24 at Texas Tech, TBA

BOISE ST. (2-1) 56 at Troy 20 62 UConn 7 21at Oklahoma St. 44

Sep. 29 at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 San Diego St., TBA

Oct. 13 at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 BYU, TBA

Nov. 9 Fresno St., 10:15 p.m.

Nov. 16 at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Nov. 24 Utah St., TBA

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-1) 55 UMass 21 62 Holy Cross 14 41at Wake Forest 34 13 at Purdue 30

Sep. 29 Temple, Noon

Oct. 6 at NC State, TBA

Oct. 13 Louisville, TBA

Oct. 26 Miami, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Virginia Tech, TBA

Nov. 10 Clemson, TBA

Nov. 17 at Florida St., TBA

Nov. 24 Syracuse, TBA

BOWLING GREEN (1-3) 24 at Oregon 58 14 Maryland 45 42 E. Kentucky 35 23 Miami (Ohio) 38

Sep. 29 at Georgia Tech, Noon

Oct. 6 at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 W. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Oct. 30 Kent St., 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 17 at Akron, TBA

Nov. 23 Buffalo, TBA

BUFFALO (4-0) 48 Delaware St. 10 36 at Temple 29 35 E. Michigan 21 42 at Rutgers 13

Sep. 29 Army, Noon

Oct. 6 at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Oct. 13 Akron, TBA

Oct. 20 at Toledo, TBA

Oct. 30 Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Nov. 6 Kent St., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Ohio, TBA

Nov. 23 at Bowling Green, TBA

CALIFORNIA (3-0) 24 North Carolina 17 21 at BYU 18 45 Idaho St. 23

Sep. 29 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Arizona, TBA

Oct. 13 UCLA, TBA

Oct. 20 at Oregon St., TBA

Oct. 27 Washington, TBA

Nov. 3 at Washington St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Southern Cal, TBA

Nov. 17 Stanford, TBA

Nov. 24 Colorado, TBA

CENT. MICHIGAN (1-3) 20 at Kentucky 35 7 Kansas 31 16 at N. Illinois 24 17 Maine 5

Sep. 29 at Michigan St., Noon

Oct. 6 Buffalo, TBA

Oct. 13 Ball St., TBA

Oct. 20 W. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Akron, TBA

Nov. 3 at E. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 10 Bowling Green, TBA

Nov. 23 at Toledo, TBA

CHARLOTTE (2-2) 34 Fordham 10 9Appalachian St. 45 28 Old Dominion 25 31 at UMass 49

Sep. 29 at UAB, 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 Southern Miss., 2 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 10 at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 FIU, 2 p.m.

Nov. 24 at FAU, 6 p.m.

CINCINNATI (4-0) 26 at UCLA 17 21at Miami (Ohio) 0 63 Alabama A&M 7 34 Ohio 30

Sep. 29 at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 Tulane, TBA

Oct. 20 at Temple, TBA

Oct. 27 at SMU, TBA

Nov. 3 Navy, TBA

Nov. 10 South Florida, TBA

Nov. 17 at UCF, TBA

Nov. 23 East Carolina, TBA

CLEMSON (4-0) 48 Furman 7 28 at Texas A&M 26 38Georgia Southern 7 49at Georgia Tech 21

Sep. 29 Syracuse, Noon

Oct. 6 at Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 20 NC State, TBA

Oct. 27 at Florida St., TBA

Nov. 3 Louisville, TBA

Nov. 10 at Boston College, TBA

Nov. 17 Duke, TBA

Nov. 24 South Carolina, TBA

COLORADO (3-0) 45at Colorado St. 13 33 at Nebraska 28 45New Hampshire 14

Sep. 28 UCLA, 9 p.m.

Oct. 6 Arizona St., TBA

Oct. 13 at Southern Cal, TBA

Oct. 20 at Washington, TBA

Oct. 27 Oregon St., TBA

Nov. 2 at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 Washington St., TBA

Nov. 17 Utah, TBA

Nov. 24 at California, TBA

COLORADO ST. (1-4) 34 Hawaii 43 13 Colorado 45 34 Arkansas 27 10 at Florida 48 19 Illinois St. 35

Oct. 6 at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 New Mexico, TBA

Oct. 19 at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 26 Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Nevada, TBA

Nov. 17 Utah St., 2 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

DUKE (4-0) 34 Army 14 21at Northwestern 7 40 at Baylor 27 55 NC Central 13

Sep. 29 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Oct. 20 Virginia, TBA

Oct. 27 at Pittsburgh, TBA

Nov. 3 at Miami, TBA

Nov. 10 North Carolina, TBA

Nov. 17 at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 24 Wake Forest, TBA

E. MICHIGAN (2-2) 51Monmouth (NJ) 17 20 at Purdue 19 21 at Buffalo 35 20at San Diego St., OT 23

Sep. 29 N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 at W. Michigan, Noon

Oct. 13 Toledo, TBA

Oct. 20 at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 Army, TBA

Nov. 3 Cent. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 10 Akron, TBA

Nov. 23 at Kent St., TBA

EAST CAROLINA (1-2) 23 NC A&T 28 41 North Carolina 19 13at South Florida 20

Sep. 29 Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Temple, TBA

Oct. 13 Houston, TBA

Oct. 20 UCF, TBA

Nov. 3 Memphis, TBA

Nov. 10 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 17 UConn, TBA

Nov. 23 at Cincinnati, TBA

FAU (2-2) 14 at Oklahoma 63 33 Air Force 27 49Bethune-Cookman 28 36 at UCF 56

Sep. 29 at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 Old Dominion, 5 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Nov. 15 at North Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 Charlotte, 6 p.m.

FIU (2-2) 28 Indiana 38 28at Old Dominion 20 63 UMass 24 17 at Miami 31

Sep. 29 Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Nov. 24 Marshall, Noon

FLORIDA (3-1) 53Charleston Southern 6 16 Kentucky 27 48 Colorado St. 10 47 at Tennessee 21

Sep. 29 at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 LSU, TBA

Oct. 13 at Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 27 at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 Missouri, TBA

Nov. 10 South Carolina, TBA

Nov. 17 Idaho, TBA

Nov. 24 at Florida St., TBA

FLORIDA ST. (2-2) 3 Virginia Tech 24 36 Samford 26 7 at Syracuse 30 37 N. Illinois 19

Sep. 29 at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Miami, TBA

Oct. 20 Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 27 Clemson, TBA

Nov. 3 at NC State, TBA

Nov. 10 at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 Boston College, TBA

Nov. 24 Florida, TBA

FRESNO ST. (2-1) 79 Idaho 13 14 at Minnesota 21 38 at UCLA 14

Sep. 29 Toledo, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Nevada, TBA

Oct. 13 Wyoming, TBA

Oct. 20 at New Mexico, TBA

Oct. 27 Hawaii, TBA

Nov. 3 at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

Nov. 17 San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 San Jose St., TBA

GEORGIA (4-0) 45 Austin Peay 0 41at South Carolina 17 49Middle Tennessee 7 43 at Missouri 29

Sep. 29 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 13 at LSU, TBA

Oct. 27 Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 10 Auburn, TBA

Nov. 17 UMass, TBA

Nov. 24 Georgia Tech, TBA

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (2-1) 37 SC State 6 34 UMass 13 7 at Clemson 38

Sep. 29 Arkansas St., 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 South Alabama, TBA

Oct. 11 at Texas St., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Nov. 10 Troy, TBA

Nov. 17 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Nov. 24 at Georgia St., TBA

GEORGIA ST. (1-3) 24 Kennesaw St. 20 7 at NC State 41 22 at Memphis 59 15 W. Michigan 34

Sep. 29 Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 Coastal Carolina, TBA

Nov. 3 Texas St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Nov. 17 at Appalachian St., TBA

Nov. 24 Georgia Southern, TBA

GEORGIA TECH (1-3) 41 Alcorn St. 0 38at South Florida 49 19 at Pittsburgh 24 21 Clemson 49

Sep. 29 Bowling Green, Noon

Oct. 5 at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Duke, TBA

Oct. 25 at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at North Carolina, TBA

Nov. 10 Miami, TBA

Nov. 17 Virginia, TBA

Nov. 24 at Georgia, TBA

HAWAII (4-1) 43at Colorado St. 34 59 Navy 41 43 Rice 29 21 at Army 28 42 Duquesne 21

Sep. 29 at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 Wyoming, 11:59 p.m.

Oct. 13 at BYU, TBA

Oct. 20 Nevada, 11:59 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Fresno St., TBA

Nov. 3 Utah St., 11:59 p.m.

Nov. 17 UNLV, 11 p.m.

Nov. 24 at San Diego St., TBA

HOUSTON (3-1) 45 at Rice 27 45 Arizona 18 49 at Texas Tech 63 70Texas Southern 14

Oct. 4 Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Oct. 13 at East Carolina, TBA

Oct. 20 at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 South Florida, TBA

Nov. 3 at SMU, TBA

Nov. 10 Temple, TBA

Nov. 15 Tulane, 8 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Memphis, TBA

IDAHO (1-2) 13 at Fresno St. 79 56W. New Mexico 10 21 at UC Davis 44

Sep. 29 Portland St., 5 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Idaho St., 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 S. Utah, 5 p.m.

Oct. 27 at E. Washington, 3 p.m.

Nov. 3 North Dakota, 5 p.m.

Nov. 10 Montana, 6 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Florida, TBA

ILLINOIS (2-2) 31 Kent St. 24 34 W. Illinois 14 19 South Florida 25 24 Penn St. 63

Oct. 6 at Rutgers, TBA

Oct. 13 Purdue, TBA

Oct. 20 at Wisconsin, Noon

Oct. 27 at Maryland, TBA

Nov. 3 Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 10 at Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 17 Iowa, TBA

Nov. 24 at Northwestern, TBA

INDIANA (3-1) 38 at FIU 28 20 Virginia 16 38 Ball St. 10 21 Michigan St. 35

Sep. 29 at Rutgers, Noon

Oct. 6 at Ohio St., TBA

Oct. 13 Iowa, Noon

Oct. 20 Penn St., TBA

Oct. 26 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 Maryland, TBA

Nov. 17 at Michigan, TBA

Nov. 24 Purdue, TBA

IOWA (3-1) 33 N. Illinois 7 13 Iowa St. 3 38 N. Iowa 14 17 Wisconsin 28

Oct. 6 at Minnesota, TBA

Oct. 13 at Indiana, Noon

Oct. 20 Maryland, Noon

Oct. 27 at Penn St., TBA

Nov. 3 at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 10 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 17 at Illinois, TBA

Nov. 23 Nebraska, Noon

IOWA ST. (1-2) 3 at Iowa 13 27 Oklahoma 37 26 Akron 13

Sep. 29 at TCU, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Oklahoma St., TBA

Oct. 13 West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 27 Texas Tech, TBA

Nov. 3 at Kansas, TBA

Nov. 10 Baylor, TBA

Nov. 17 at Texas, 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 Kansas St., TBA

KANSAS (2-2) 23 Nicholls, OT 26 31at Cent. Michigan 7 55 Rutgers 14 7 at Baylor 26

Sep. 29 Oklahoma St., Noon

Oct. 6 at West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 20 at Texas Tech, TBA

Oct. 27 TCU, TBA

Nov. 3 Iowa St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Kansas St., TBA

Nov. 17 at Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 23 Texas, Noon

KANSAS ST. (2-2) 27 South Dakota 24 10 Mississippi St. 31 41 UTSA 17 6at West Virginia 35

Sep. 29 Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Baylor, TBA

Oct. 13 Oklahoma St., TBA

Oct. 27 at Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 3 at TCU, TBA

Nov. 10 Kansas, TBA

Nov. 17 Texas Tech, TBA

Nov. 24 at Iowa St., TBA

KENT ST. (1-3) 24 at Illinois 31 54 Howard 14 10 at Penn St. 63 17 at Mississippi 38

Sep. 29 at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Oct. 6 Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Oct. 20 Akron, TBA

Oct. 30 at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 Toledo, 6 p.m.

Nov. 23 E. Michigan, TBA

KENTUCKY (4-0) 35 Cent. Michigan 20 27 at Florida 16 48 Murray St. 10 28 Mississippi St. 7

Sep. 29 South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Texas A&M, TBA

Oct. 20 Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 27 at Missouri, TBA

Nov. 3 Georgia, TBA

Nov. 10 at Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 17 Middle Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 24 at Louisville, TBA

LSU (4-0) 33 at Miami 17 31 SE Louisiana 0 22 at Auburn 21 38 Louisiana Tech 21

Sep. 29 Mississippi, 9:15 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Florida, TBA

Oct. 13 Georgia, TBA

Oct. 20 Mississippi St., TBA

Nov. 3 Alabama, TBA

Nov. 10 at Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 17 Rice, TBA

Nov. 24 at Texas A&M, TBA

LIBERTY (1-2) 52 Old Dominion 10 14 at Army 38 7 North Texas 47

Sep. 29 at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Oct. 13 Troy, 2 p.m.

Oct. 20 Idaho St., 2 p.m.

Nov. 3 at UMass, TBA

Nov. 10 at Virginia, TBA

Nov. 17 at Auburn, TBA

Nov. 24 New Mexico St., 2 p.m.

Dec. 1 Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

LOUISIANA TECH (2-1) 30at South Alabama 26 54 Southern U. 17 21 at LSU 38

Sep. 29 at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 UAB, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 at FAU, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Mississippi St., TBA

Nov. 10 Rice, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 W. Kentucky, Noon

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-3) 49 Grambling St. 17 0 at Alcorn St. 78 10at Mississippi St. 56 28Coastal Carolina 30

Sep. 29 at Alabama, Noon

Oct. 6 at Texas St., TBA

Oct. 13 New Mexico St., TBA

Oct. 20 at Appalachian St., TBA

Oct. 27 Arkansas St., TBA

Nov. 3 at Troy, TBA

Nov. 10 Georgia St., TBA

Nov. 17 South Alabama, TBA

Nov. 24 at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-2) 34 SE Louisiana 31 21at Southern Miss. 20 10 at Texas A&M 48 27 Troy 35

Sep. 29 at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Mississippi, TBA

Oct. 13 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Oct. 20 Texas St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Nov. 10 at South Alabama, TBA

Nov. 17 at Arkansas St., TBA

Nov. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

LOUISVILLE (2-2) 14 Alabama 51 31 Indiana St. 7 20 W. Kentucky 17 3 at Virginia 27

Sep. 29 Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Boston College, TBA

Oct. 27 Wake Forest, TBA

Nov. 3 at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 9 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 NC State, TBA

Nov. 24 Kentucky, TBA

MARSHALL (2-1) 35at Miami (Ohio) 28 32 E. Kentucky 16 20 NC State 37

Sep. 29 at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 FAU, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Nov. 10 Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 UTSA, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 at FIU, Noon

MARYLAND (3-1) 34 Texas 29 45at Bowling Green 14 14 Temple 35 42 Minnesota 13

Oct. 6 at Michigan, Noon

Oct. 13 Rutgers, Noon

Oct. 20 at Iowa, Noon

Oct. 27 Illinois, TBA

Nov. 3 Michigan St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Indiana, TBA

Nov. 17 Ohio St., TBA

Nov. 24 at Penn St., TBA

MEMPHIS (3-1) 66 Mercer 14 21 at Navy 22 59 Georgia St. 22 52 South Alabama 35

Sep. 28 at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Oct. 6 UConn, TBA

Oct. 13 UCF, TBA

Oct. 20 at Missouri, TBA

Nov. 3 at East Carolina, TBA

Nov. 10 Tulsa, TBA

Nov. 16 at SMU, 9 p.m.

Nov. 23 Houston, TBA

MIAMI (3-1) 17 LSU 33 77 Savannah St. 0 49 at Toledo 24 31 FIU 17

Sep. 27 North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Oct. 6 Florida St., TBA

Oct. 13 at Virginia, TBA

Oct. 26 at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 Duke, TBA

Nov. 10 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Nov. 17 at Virginia Tech, TBA

Nov. 24 Pittsburgh, TBA

MIAMI (OHIO) (1-3) 28 Marshall 35 0 Cincinnati 21 3 at Minnesota 26 38at Bowling Green 23

Sep. 29 W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 Kent St., TBA

Oct. 20 at Army, Noon

Oct. 30 at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Nov. 7 Ohio, TBA

Nov. 14 at N. Illinois, TBA

Nov. 20 Ball St., 7 p.m.

MICHIGAN (3-1) 17at Notre Dame 24 49 W. Michigan 3 45 SMU 20 56 Nebraska 10

Sep. 29 at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 Maryland, Noon

Oct. 13 Wisconsin, TBA

Oct. 20 at Michigan St., TBA

Nov. 3 Penn St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Rutgers, TBA

Nov. 17 Indiana, TBA

Nov. 24 at Ohio St., Noon

MICHIGAN ST. (2-1) 38 Utah St. 31 13 at Arizona St. 16 35 at Indiana 21

Sep. 29 Cent. Michigan, Noon

Oct. 6 Northwestern, Noon

Oct. 13 at Penn St., TBA

Oct. 20 Michigan, TBA

Oct. 27 Purdue, TBA

Nov. 3 at Maryland, TBA

Nov. 10 Ohio St., TBA

Nov. 17 at Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 24 Rutgers, TBA

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-2) 7 at Vanderbilt 35 61 UT Martin 37 7 at Georgia 49

Sep. 29 FAU, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 24 UAB, 3 p.m.

MINNESOTA (3-1) 48New Mexico St. 10 21 Fresno St. 14 26 Miami (Ohio) 3 13 at Maryland 42

Oct. 6 Iowa, TBA

Oct. 13 at Ohio St., TBA

Oct. 20 at Nebraska, TBA

Oct. 26 Indiana, 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Illinois, TBA

Nov. 10 Purdue, TBA

Nov. 17 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 24 at Wisconsin, TBA

MISSISSIPPI (3-1) 47 at Texas Tech 27 76 S. Illinois 41 7 Alabama 62 38 Kent St. 17

Sep. 29 at LSU, 9:15 p.m.

Oct. 6 Louisiana-Monroe, TBA

Oct. 13 at Arkansas, TBA

Oct. 20 Auburn, TBA

Nov. 3 South Carolina, TBA

Nov. 10 at Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 17 at Vanderbilt, TBA

MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-1) 63Stephen F. Austin 6 31 at Kansas St. 10 56Louisiana-Lafayette 10 7 at Kentucky 28

Sep. 29 Florida, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 Auburn, TBA

Oct. 20 at LSU, TBA

Oct. 27 Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 3 Louisiana Tech, TBA

Nov. 10 at Alabama, TBA

Nov. 17 Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 22 at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI (3-1) 51 UT Martin 14 40 Wyoming 13 40 at Purdue 37 29 Georgia 43

Oct. 6 at South Carolina, TBA

Oct. 13 at Alabama, TBA

Oct. 20 Memphis, TBA

Oct. 27 Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 3 at Florida, TBA

Nov. 10 Vanderbilt, TBA

Nov. 17 at Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 23 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

