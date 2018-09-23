College Football Schedule

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|AIR FORCE (1-2)
|38 Stony Brook
|0
|27 at FAU
|33
|32 at Utah St.
|42
Sep. 29 Nevada, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6 Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Oct. 19 at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Oct. 27 Boise St., 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Army, Noon
Nov. 10 New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 at Wyoming, TBA
Nov. 22 Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
|AKRON (2-1)
|41 Morgan St.
|7
|39at Northwestern
|34
|13 at Iowa St.
|26
Oct. 6 Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Buffalo, TBA
Oct. 20 at Kent St., TBA
Oct. 27 Cent. Michigan, TBA
Nov. 1 N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 at E. Michigan, TBA
Nov. 17 Bowling Green, TBA
Nov. 23 at Ohio, TBA
|ALABAMA (4-0)
|51 at Louisville
|14
|57 Arkansas St.
|7
|62 at Mississippi
|7
|45 Texas A&M
|23
Sep. 29 Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Oct. 6 at Arkansas, TBA
Oct. 13 Missouri, TBA
Oct. 20 at Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 3 at LSU, TBA
Nov. 10 Mississippi St., TBA
Nov. 17 The Citadel, TBA
Nov. 24 Auburn, TBA
|APPALACHIAN ST. (2-1)
|38at Penn St., OT
|45
|45 at Charlotte
|9
|72 Gardner-Webb
|7
Sep. 29 South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Oct. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA
Oct. 25 at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Nov. 10 at Texas St., TBA
Nov. 17 Georgia St., TBA
Nov. 24 Troy, TBA
|ARIZONA (2-2)
|23 BYU
|28
|18 at Houston
|45
|62 S. Utah
|31
|35 at Oregon St.
|14
Sep. 29 Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 California, TBA
Oct. 12 at Utah, 10 p.m.
Oct. 20 at UCLA, TBA
Oct. 27 Oregon, TBA
Nov. 2 Colorado, 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 at Washington St., TBA
Nov. 24 Arizona St., TBA
|ARIZONA ST. (2-2)
|49 UTSA
|7
|16 Michigan St.
|13
|21at San Diego St.
|28
|20 at Washington
|27
Sep. 29 Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Colorado, TBA
Oct. 18 Stanford, 9 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Southern Cal, TBA
Nov. 3 Utah, TBA
Nov. 10 UCLA, TBA
Nov. 17 at Oregon, TBA
Nov. 24 at Arizona, TBA
|ARKANSAS (1-3)
|55 E. Illinois
|20
|27at Colorado St.
|34
|17 North Texas
|44
|3 at Auburn
|34
Sep. 29 Texas A&M, Noon
Oct. 6 Alabama, TBA
Oct. 13 Mississippi, TBA
Oct. 20 Tulsa, TBA
Oct. 27 Vanderbilt, TBA
Nov. 10 LSU, TBA
Nov. 17 at Mississippi St., TBA
Nov. 23 at Missouri, 2:30 p.m.
|ARKANSAS ST. (3-1)
|48 SE Missouri
|21
|7 at Alabama
|57
|29 at Tulsa
|20
|27 UNLV
|20
Sep. 29 at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 Appalachian St., 8 p.m.
Oct. 18 Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA
Nov. 3 South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 10 at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Nov. 17 Louisiana-Monroe, TBA
Nov. 24 at Texas St., TBA
|ARMY (2-2)
|14 at Duke
|34
|38 Liberty
|14
|28 Hawaii
|21
|21at Oklahoma, OT
|28
Sep. 29 at Buffalo, Noon
Oct. 13 at San Jose St., TBA
Oct. 20 Miami (Ohio), Noon
Oct. 27 at E. Michigan, TBA
Nov. 3 Air Force, Noon
Nov. 10 Lafayette, Noon
Nov. 17 Colgate, Noon
Dec. 8 at Navy, 3 p.m.
|AUBURN (3-1)
|21 Washington
|16
|63 Alabama St.
|9
|21 LSU
|22
|34 Arkansas
|3
Sep. 29 Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Mississippi St., TBA
Oct. 13 Tennessee, TBA
Oct. 20 at Mississippi, TBA
Nov. 3 Texas A&M, TBA
Nov. 10 at Georgia, TBA
Nov. 17 Liberty, TBA
Nov. 24 at Alabama, TBA
|BYU (3-1)
|28 at Arizona
|23
|18 California
|21
|24 at Wisconsin
|21
|30 McNeese St.
|3
Sep. 29 at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Utah St., 9 p.m.
Oct. 13 Hawaii, TBA
Oct. 27 N. Illinois, TBA
Nov. 3 at Boise St., TBA
Nov. 10 at UMass, TBA
Nov. 17 New Mexico St., TBA
Nov. 24 at Utah, TBA
|BALL ST. (1-3)
|42 CCSU
|6
|16at Notre Dame
|24
|10 at Indiana
|38
|20 W. Kentucky
|28
Sep. 29 Kent St., 3 p.m.
Oct. 6 N. Illinois, TBA
Oct. 13 at Cent. Michigan, TBA
Oct. 20 E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Nov. 20 at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
|BAYLOR (3-1)
|55Abilene Christian
|27
|37 at UTSA
|20
|27 Duke
|40
|26 Kansas
|7
Sep. 29 at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Kansas St., TBA
Oct. 13 at Texas, TBA
Oct. 25 at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 Oklahoma St., TBA
Nov. 10 at Iowa St., TBA
Nov. 17 TCU, TBA
Nov. 24 at Texas Tech, TBA
|BOISE ST. (2-1)
|56 at Troy
|20
|62 UConn
|7
|21at Oklahoma St.
|44
Sep. 29 at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 San Diego St., TBA
Oct. 13 at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 BYU, TBA
Nov. 9 Fresno St., 10:15 p.m.
Nov. 16 at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Nov. 24 Utah St., TBA
|BOSTON COLLEGE (3-1)
|55 UMass
|21
|62 Holy Cross
|14
|41at Wake Forest
|34
|13 at Purdue
|30
Sep. 29 Temple, Noon
Oct. 6 at NC State, TBA
Oct. 13 Louisville, TBA
Oct. 26 Miami, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Virginia Tech, TBA
Nov. 10 Clemson, TBA
Nov. 17 at Florida St., TBA
Nov. 24 Syracuse, TBA
|BOWLING GREEN (1-3)
|24 at Oregon
|58
|14 Maryland
|45
|42 E. Kentucky
|35
|23 Miami (Ohio)
|38
Sep. 29 at Georgia Tech, Noon
Oct. 6 at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 W. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Oct. 30 Kent St., 8 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Cent. Michigan, TBA
Nov. 17 at Akron, TBA
Nov. 23 Buffalo, TBA
|BUFFALO (4-0)
|48 Delaware St.
|10
|36 at Temple
|29
|35 E. Michigan
|21
|42 at Rutgers
|13
Sep. 29 Army, Noon
Oct. 6 at Cent. Michigan, TBA
Oct. 13 Akron, TBA
Oct. 20 at Toledo, TBA
Oct. 30 Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Nov. 6 Kent St., 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 14 at Ohio, TBA
Nov. 23 at Bowling Green, TBA
|CALIFORNIA (3-0)
|24 North Carolina
|17
|21 at BYU
|18
|45 Idaho St.
|23
Sep. 29 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Arizona, TBA
Oct. 13 UCLA, TBA
Oct. 20 at Oregon St., TBA
Oct. 27 Washington, TBA
Nov. 3 at Washington St., TBA
Nov. 10 at Southern Cal, TBA
Nov. 17 Stanford, TBA
Nov. 24 Colorado, TBA
|CENT. MICHIGAN (1-3)
|20 at Kentucky
|35
|7 Kansas
|31
|16 at N. Illinois
|24
|17 Maine
|5
Sep. 29 at Michigan St., Noon
Oct. 6 Buffalo, TBA
Oct. 13 Ball St., TBA
Oct. 20 W. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Akron, TBA
Nov. 3 at E. Michigan, TBA
Nov. 10 Bowling Green, TBA
Nov. 23 at Toledo, TBA
|CHARLOTTE (2-2)
|34 Fordham
|10
|9Appalachian St.
|45
|28 Old Dominion
|25
|31 at UMass
|49
Sep. 29 at UAB, 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Oct. 27 Southern Miss., 2 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 10 at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 FIU, 2 p.m.
Nov. 24 at FAU, 6 p.m.
|CINCINNATI (4-0)
|26 at UCLA
|17
|21at Miami (Ohio)
|0
|63 Alabama A&M
|7
|34 Ohio
|30
Sep. 29 at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Tulane, TBA
Oct. 20 at Temple, TBA
Oct. 27 at SMU, TBA
Nov. 3 Navy, TBA
Nov. 10 South Florida, TBA
Nov. 17 at UCF, TBA
Nov. 23 East Carolina, TBA
|CLEMSON (4-0)
|48 Furman
|7
|28 at Texas A&M
|26
|38Georgia Southern
|7
|49at Georgia Tech
|21
Sep. 29 Syracuse, Noon
Oct. 6 at Wake Forest, TBA
Oct. 20 NC State, TBA
Oct. 27 at Florida St., TBA
Nov. 3 Louisville, TBA
Nov. 10 at Boston College, TBA
Nov. 17 Duke, TBA
Nov. 24 South Carolina, TBA
|COLORADO (3-0)
|45at Colorado St.
|13
|33 at Nebraska
|28
|45New Hampshire
|14
Sep. 28 UCLA, 9 p.m.
Oct. 6 Arizona St., TBA
Oct. 13 at Southern Cal, TBA
Oct. 20 at Washington, TBA
Oct. 27 Oregon St., TBA
Nov. 2 at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 10 Washington St., TBA
Nov. 17 Utah, TBA
Nov. 24 at California, TBA
|COLORADO ST. (1-4)
|34 Hawaii
|43
|13 Colorado
|45
|34 Arkansas
|27
|10 at Florida
|48
|19 Illinois St.
|35
Oct. 6 at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 New Mexico, TBA
Oct. 19 at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Oct. 26 Wyoming, 10 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Nevada, TBA
Nov. 17 Utah St., 2 p.m.
Nov. 22 at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
|DUKE (4-0)
|34 Army
|14
|21at Northwestern
|7
|40 at Baylor
|27
|55 NC Central
|13
Sep. 29 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Georgia Tech, TBA
Oct. 20 Virginia, TBA
Oct. 27 at Pittsburgh, TBA
Nov. 3 at Miami, TBA
Nov. 10 North Carolina, TBA
Nov. 17 at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 24 Wake Forest, TBA
|E. MICHIGAN (2-2)
|51Monmouth (NJ)
|17
|20 at Purdue
|19
|21 at Buffalo
|35
|20at San Diego St., OT
|23
Sep. 29 N. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 at W. Michigan, Noon
Oct. 13 Toledo, TBA
Oct. 20 at Ball St., 3 p.m.
Oct. 27 Army, TBA
Nov. 3 Cent. Michigan, TBA
Nov. 10 Akron, TBA
Nov. 23 at Kent St., TBA
|EAST CAROLINA (1-2)
|23 NC A&T
|28
|41 North Carolina
|19
|13at South Florida
|20
Sep. 29 Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Temple, TBA
Oct. 13 Houston, TBA
Oct. 20 UCF, TBA
Nov. 3 Memphis, TBA
Nov. 10 at Tulane, TBA
Nov. 17 UConn, TBA
Nov. 23 at Cincinnati, TBA
|FAU (2-2)
|14 at Oklahoma
|63
|33 Air Force
|27
|49Bethune-Cookman
|28
|36 at UCF
|56
Sep. 29 at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 Old Dominion, 5 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 10 W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Nov. 15 at North Texas, 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 Charlotte, 6 p.m.
|FIU (2-2)
|28 Indiana
|38
|28at Old Dominion
|20
|63 UMass
|24
|17 at Miami
|31
Sep. 29 Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 FAU, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 10 at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Nov. 24 Marshall, Noon
|FLORIDA (3-1)
|53Charleston Southern
|6
|16 Kentucky
|27
|48 Colorado St.
|10
|47 at Tennessee
|21
Sep. 29 at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 LSU, TBA
Oct. 13 at Vanderbilt, TBA
Oct. 27 at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 Missouri, TBA
Nov. 10 South Carolina, TBA
Nov. 17 Idaho, TBA
Nov. 24 at Florida St., TBA
|FLORIDA ST. (2-2)
|3 Virginia Tech
|24
|36 Samford
|26
|7 at Syracuse
|30
|37 N. Illinois
|19
Sep. 29 at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Miami, TBA
Oct. 20 Wake Forest, TBA
Oct. 27 Clemson, TBA
Nov. 3 at NC State, TBA
Nov. 10 at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 Boston College, TBA
Nov. 24 Florida, TBA
|FRESNO ST. (2-1)
|79 Idaho
|13
|14 at Minnesota
|21
|38 at UCLA
|14
Sep. 29 Toledo, 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Nevada, TBA
Oct. 13 Wyoming, TBA
Oct. 20 at New Mexico, TBA
Oct. 27 Hawaii, TBA
Nov. 3 at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
Nov. 17 San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 San Jose St., TBA
|GEORGIA (4-0)
|45 Austin Peay
|0
|41at South Carolina
|17
|49Middle Tennessee
|7
|43 at Missouri
|29
Sep. 29 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Vanderbilt, TBA
Oct. 13 at LSU, TBA
Oct. 27 Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Kentucky, TBA
Nov. 10 Auburn, TBA
Nov. 17 UMass, TBA
Nov. 24 Georgia Tech, TBA
|GEORGIA SOUTHERN (2-1)
|37 SC State
|6
|34 UMass
|13
|7 at Clemson
|38
Sep. 29 Arkansas St., 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 South Alabama, TBA
Oct. 11 at Texas St., 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Oct. 25 Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Nov. 10 Troy, TBA
Nov. 17 at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Nov. 24 at Georgia St., TBA
|GEORGIA ST. (1-3)
|24 Kennesaw St.
|20
|7 at NC State
|41
|22 at Memphis
|59
|15 W. Michigan
|34
Sep. 29 Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 Coastal Carolina, TBA
Nov. 3 Texas St., TBA
Nov. 10 at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA
Nov. 17 at Appalachian St., TBA
Nov. 24 Georgia Southern, TBA
|GEORGIA TECH (1-3)
|41 Alcorn St.
|0
|38at South Florida
|49
|19 at Pittsburgh
|24
|21 Clemson
|49
Sep. 29 Bowling Green, Noon
Oct. 5 at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 Duke, TBA
Oct. 25 at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at North Carolina, TBA
Nov. 10 Miami, TBA
Nov. 17 Virginia, TBA
Nov. 24 at Georgia, TBA
|HAWAII (4-1)
|43at Colorado St.
|34
|59 Navy
|41
|43 Rice
|29
|21 at Army
|28
|42 Duquesne
|21
Sep. 29 at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 Wyoming, 11:59 p.m.
Oct. 13 at BYU, TBA
Oct. 20 Nevada, 11:59 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Fresno St., TBA
Nov. 3 Utah St., 11:59 p.m.
Nov. 17 UNLV, 11 p.m.
Nov. 24 at San Diego St., TBA
|HOUSTON (3-1)
|45 at Rice
|27
|45 Arizona
|18
|49 at Texas Tech
|63
|70Texas Southern
|14
Oct. 4 Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Oct. 13 at East Carolina, TBA
Oct. 20 at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 South Florida, TBA
Nov. 3 at SMU, TBA
Nov. 10 Temple, TBA
Nov. 15 Tulane, 8 p.m.
Nov. 23 at Memphis, TBA
|IDAHO (1-2)
|13 at Fresno St.
|79
|56W. New Mexico
|10
|21 at UC Davis
|44
Sep. 29 Portland St., 5 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Idaho St., 4:45 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Oct. 20 S. Utah, 5 p.m.
Oct. 27 at E. Washington, 3 p.m.
Nov. 3 North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Nov. 10 Montana, 6 p.m.
Nov. 17 at Florida, TBA
|ILLINOIS (2-2)
|31 Kent St.
|24
|34 W. Illinois
|14
|19 South Florida
|25
|24 Penn St.
|63
Oct. 6 at Rutgers, TBA
Oct. 13 Purdue, TBA
Oct. 20 at Wisconsin, Noon
Oct. 27 at Maryland, TBA
Nov. 3 Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 10 at Nebraska, TBA
Nov. 17 Iowa, TBA
Nov. 24 at Northwestern, TBA
|INDIANA (3-1)
|38 at FIU
|28
|20 Virginia
|16
|38 Ball St.
|10
|21 Michigan St.
|35
Sep. 29 at Rutgers, Noon
Oct. 6 at Ohio St., TBA
Oct. 13 Iowa, Noon
Oct. 20 Penn St., TBA
Oct. 26 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nov. 10 Maryland, TBA
Nov. 17 at Michigan, TBA
Nov. 24 Purdue, TBA
|IOWA (3-1)
|33 N. Illinois
|7
|13 Iowa St.
|3
|38 N. Iowa
|14
|17 Wisconsin
|28
Oct. 6 at Minnesota, TBA
Oct. 13 at Indiana, Noon
Oct. 20 Maryland, Noon
Oct. 27 at Penn St., TBA
Nov. 3 at Purdue, TBA
Nov. 10 Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 17 at Illinois, TBA
Nov. 23 Nebraska, Noon
|IOWA ST. (1-2)
|3 at Iowa
|13
|27 Oklahoma
|37
|26 Akron
|13
Sep. 29 at TCU, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Oklahoma St., TBA
Oct. 13 West Virginia, TBA
Oct. 27 Texas Tech, TBA
Nov. 3 at Kansas, TBA
Nov. 10 Baylor, TBA
Nov. 17 at Texas, 8 p.m.
Nov. 24 Kansas St., TBA
|KANSAS (2-2)
|23 Nicholls, OT
|26
|31at Cent. Michigan
|7
|55 Rutgers
|14
|7 at Baylor
|26
Sep. 29 Oklahoma St., Noon
Oct. 6 at West Virginia, TBA
Oct. 20 at Texas Tech, TBA
Oct. 27 TCU, TBA
Nov. 3 Iowa St., TBA
Nov. 10 at Kansas St., TBA
Nov. 17 at Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 23 Texas, Noon
|KANSAS ST. (2-2)
|27 South Dakota
|24
|10 Mississippi St.
|31
|41 UTSA
|17
|6at West Virginia
|35
Sep. 29 Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Baylor, TBA
Oct. 13 Oklahoma St., TBA
Oct. 27 at Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 3 at TCU, TBA
Nov. 10 Kansas, TBA
Nov. 17 Texas Tech, TBA
Nov. 24 at Iowa St., TBA
|KENT ST. (1-3)
|24 at Illinois
|31
|54 Howard
|14
|10 at Penn St.
|63
|17 at Mississippi
|38
Sep. 29 at Ball St., 3 p.m.
Oct. 6 Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Oct. 20 Akron, TBA
Oct. 30 at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15 Toledo, 6 p.m.
Nov. 23 E. Michigan, TBA
|KENTUCKY (4-0)
|35 Cent. Michigan
|20
|27 at Florida
|16
|48 Murray St.
|10
|28 Mississippi St.
|7
Sep. 29 South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Texas A&M, TBA
Oct. 20 Vanderbilt, TBA
Oct. 27 at Missouri, TBA
Nov. 3 Georgia, TBA
Nov. 10 at Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 17 Middle Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 24 at Louisville, TBA
|LSU (4-0)
|33 at Miami
|17
|31 SE Louisiana
|0
|22 at Auburn
|21
|38 Louisiana Tech
|21
Sep. 29 Mississippi, 9:15 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Florida, TBA
Oct. 13 Georgia, TBA
Oct. 20 Mississippi St., TBA
Nov. 3 Alabama, TBA
Nov. 10 at Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 17 Rice, TBA
Nov. 24 at Texas A&M, TBA
|LIBERTY (1-2)
|52 Old Dominion
|10
|14 at Army
|38
|7 North Texas
|47
Sep. 29 at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Oct. 13 Troy, 2 p.m.
Oct. 20 Idaho St., 2 p.m.
Nov. 3 at UMass, TBA
Nov. 10 at Virginia, TBA
Nov. 17 at Auburn, TBA
Nov. 24 New Mexico St., 2 p.m.
Dec. 1 Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
|LOUISIANA TECH (2-1)
|30at South Alabama
|26
|54 Southern U.
|17
|21 at LSU
|38
Sep. 29 at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 UAB, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 UTEP, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at FAU, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Mississippi St., TBA
Nov. 10 Rice, 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 W. Kentucky, Noon
|LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-3)
|49 Grambling St.
|17
|0 at Alcorn St.
|78
|10at Mississippi St.
|56
|28Coastal Carolina
|30
Sep. 29 at Alabama, Noon
Oct. 6 at Texas St., TBA
Oct. 13 New Mexico St., TBA
Oct. 20 at Appalachian St., TBA
Oct. 27 Arkansas St., TBA
Nov. 3 at Troy, TBA
Nov. 10 Georgia St., TBA
Nov. 17 South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 24 at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
|LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-2)
|34 SE Louisiana
|31
|21at Southern Miss.
|20
|10 at Texas A&M
|48
|27 Troy
|35
Sep. 29 at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Mississippi, TBA
Oct. 13 at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Oct. 20 Texas St., 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Nov. 10 at South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 17 at Arkansas St., TBA
Nov. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
|LOUISVILLE (2-2)
|14 Alabama
|51
|31 Indiana St.
|7
|20 W. Kentucky
|17
|3 at Virginia
|27
Sep. 29 Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Boston College, TBA
Oct. 27 Wake Forest, TBA
Nov. 3 at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 9 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 NC State, TBA
Nov. 24 Kentucky, TBA
|MARSHALL (2-1)
|35at Miami (Ohio)
|28
|32 E. Kentucky
|16
|20 NC State
|37
Sep. 29 at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 FAU, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Nov. 10 Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 UTSA, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 at FIU, Noon
|MARYLAND (3-1)
|34 Texas
|29
|45at Bowling Green
|14
|14 Temple
|35
|42 Minnesota
|13
Oct. 6 at Michigan, Noon
Oct. 13 Rutgers, Noon
Oct. 20 at Iowa, Noon
Oct. 27 Illinois, TBA
Nov. 3 Michigan St., TBA
Nov. 10 at Indiana, TBA
Nov. 17 Ohio St., TBA
Nov. 24 at Penn St., TBA
|MEMPHIS (3-1)
|66 Mercer
|14
|21 at Navy
|22
|59 Georgia St.
|22
|52 South Alabama
|35
Sep. 28 at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Oct. 6 UConn, TBA
Oct. 13 UCF, TBA
Oct. 20 at Missouri, TBA
Nov. 3 at East Carolina, TBA
Nov. 10 Tulsa, TBA
Nov. 16 at SMU, 9 p.m.
Nov. 23 Houston, TBA
|MIAMI (3-1)
|17 LSU
|33
|77 Savannah St.
|0
|49 at Toledo
|24
|31 FIU
|17
Sep. 27 North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Oct. 6 Florida St., TBA
Oct. 13 at Virginia, TBA
Oct. 26 at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 Duke, TBA
Nov. 10 at Georgia Tech, TBA
Nov. 17 at Virginia Tech, TBA
Nov. 24 Pittsburgh, TBA
|MIAMI (OHIO) (1-3)
|28 Marshall
|35
|0 Cincinnati
|21
|3 at Minnesota
|26
|38at Bowling Green
|23
Sep. 29 W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 Kent St., TBA
Oct. 20 at Army, Noon
Oct. 30 at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Nov. 7 Ohio, TBA
Nov. 14 at N. Illinois, TBA
Nov. 20 Ball St., 7 p.m.
|MICHIGAN (3-1)
|17at Notre Dame
|24
|49 W. Michigan
|3
|45 SMU
|20
|56 Nebraska
|10
Sep. 29 at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Maryland, Noon
Oct. 13 Wisconsin, TBA
Oct. 20 at Michigan St., TBA
Nov. 3 Penn St., TBA
Nov. 10 at Rutgers, TBA
Nov. 17 Indiana, TBA
Nov. 24 at Ohio St., Noon
|MICHIGAN ST. (2-1)
|38 Utah St.
|31
|13 at Arizona St.
|16
|35 at Indiana
|21
Sep. 29 Cent. Michigan, Noon
Oct. 6 Northwestern, Noon
Oct. 13 at Penn St., TBA
Oct. 20 Michigan, TBA
Oct. 27 Purdue, TBA
Nov. 3 at Maryland, TBA
Nov. 10 Ohio St., TBA
Nov. 17 at Nebraska, TBA
Nov. 24 Rutgers, TBA
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-2)
|7 at Vanderbilt
|35
|61 UT Martin
|37
|7 at Georgia
|49
Sep. 29 FAU, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Nov. 10 at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Nov. 17 at Kentucky, TBA
Nov. 24 UAB, 3 p.m.
|MINNESOTA (3-1)
|48New Mexico St.
|10
|21 Fresno St.
|14
|26 Miami (Ohio)
|3
|13 at Maryland
|42
Oct. 6 Iowa, TBA
Oct. 13 at Ohio St., TBA
Oct. 20 at Nebraska, TBA
Oct. 26 Indiana, 8 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Illinois, TBA
Nov. 10 Purdue, TBA
Nov. 17 Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 24 at Wisconsin, TBA
|MISSISSIPPI (3-1)
|47 at Texas Tech
|27
|76 S. Illinois
|41
|7 Alabama
|62
|38 Kent St.
|17
Sep. 29 at LSU, 9:15 p.m.
Oct. 6 Louisiana-Monroe, TBA
Oct. 13 at Arkansas, TBA
Oct. 20 Auburn, TBA
Nov. 3 South Carolina, TBA
Nov. 10 at Texas A&M, TBA
Nov. 17 at Vanderbilt, TBA
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-1)
|63Stephen F. Austin
|6
|31 at Kansas St.
|10
|56Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|7 at Kentucky
|28
Sep. 29 Florida, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 Auburn, TBA
Oct. 20 at LSU, TBA
Oct. 27 Texas A&M, TBA
Nov. 3 Louisiana Tech, TBA
Nov. 10 at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 17 Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 22 at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
|MISSOURI (3-1)
|51 UT Martin
|14
|40 Wyoming
|13
|40 at Purdue
|37
|29 Georgia
|43
Oct. 6 at South Carolina, TBA
Oct. 13 at Alabama, TBA
Oct. 20 Memphis, TBA
Oct. 27 Kentucky, TBA
Nov. 3 at Florida, TBA
Nov. 10 Vanderbilt, TBA
Nov. 17 at Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 23 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.
