The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Football Scores

September 30, 2018 2:02 am
 
EAST

Alfred 27, Morrisville St. 22

Amherst 24, Bowdoin 14

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Assumption 54, American International 9

Belhaven 20, Howard Payne 19

Boston College 45, Temple 35

Bridgewater (Mass.) 31, Westfield St. 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Buffalo St. 41, Hartwick 7

California (Pa.) 36, Indiana (Pa.) 24

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

Clarion 19, Seton Hill 16

Coast Guard 20, Catholic 9

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

Cortland St. 45, Utica 38

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Dean 44, Alfred St. 26

Delaware Valley 31, Stevenson 20

Edinboro 31, Gannon 24

Endicott 52, Curry 22

Fairleigh Dickinson 48, Albright 34

Fitchburg St. 36, Mass. Maritime 20

Gallaudet 29, Anna Maria 9

Grove City 31, Carnegie-Mellon 21

Hamilton 33, Wesleyan (Conn.) 29

Husson 35, NY Maritime 21

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Johns Hopkins 52, Ursinus 6

Johnson C. Smith 50, Lincoln (Pa.) 13

King’s (Pa.) 29, Lycoming 14

Kutztown 44, Bloomsburg 10

LIU Post 37, Merrimack 20

Lafayette 31, CCSU 24

MIT 31, Merchant Marine 24

Marist 28, Dayton 17

McDaniel 24, Juniata 21

Middlebury 31, Colby 14

Misericordia 52, Castleton 33

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Moravian 59, Gettysburg 23

Muhlenberg 42, Franklin & Marshall 21

New Haven 31, Bentley 27

Nichols 42, New England 24

Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26

Pace 51, Stonehill 30

Plymouth St. 38, Worcester St. 6

S. Connecticut 42, St. Anselm 21

Salisbury 42, William Paterson 0

Shepherd 61, Concord 21

Springfield 33, Norwich 16

St. Francis (Pa.) 59, WV Wesleyan 3

Stony Brook 29, Villanova 27

Susquehanna 30, Dickinson 24, OT

Thomas More 48, St. Lawrence 12

Towson 41, The Citadel 24

Tufts 47, Bates 14

W. Connecticut 40, Mass.-Dartmouth 27

W. New England 41, Salve Regina 14

W. Virginia St. 31, Glenville St. 17

WPI 30, Maine Maritime 7

Washington & Jefferson 27, Bethany (WV) 20

Waynesburg 24, Thiel 21

West Chester 28, Shippensburg 21

Widener 27, Lebanon Valley 21

Wilkes 34, Alvernia 14

Williams 21, Trinity (Conn.) 16

Yale 35, Maine 14

SOUTH

Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Alabama A&M 21, Jackson St. 16

Alcorn St. 20, Southern U. 3

Appalachian St. 52, South Alabama 7

Auburn 24, Southern Miss. 13

Ave Maria 21, Faulkner 20

Averett 54, Greensboro 0

Berry 61, Austin 0

Bethel (Tenn.) 50, Georgetown (Ky.) 49

Bethune-Cookman 35, Savannah St. 0

Bowie St. 20, Winston-Salem 17

Bridgewater (Va.) 30, Guilford 28

Campbell 30, North Alabama 7

Campbellsville 35, Kentucky Christian 27

Carson-Newman 33, Catawba 30, OT

Charleston Southern 48, Hampton 14

Clark Atlanta 31, Allen 6

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

Colgate 23, William & Mary 0

Drake 41, Jacksonville 9

E. Illinois 52, Tennessee Tech 38

ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14

East Carolina 37, Old Dominion 35

Elon 30, New Hampshire 9

FIU 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Fairmont St. 24, Virginia-Wise 6

Fayetteville St. 40, Chowan 38

Ferrum 38, Shenandoah 21

Florida 13, Mississippi St. 6

Florida A&M 55, NC Central 14

Florida St. 28, Louisville 24

Florida Tech 26, Wingate 23

Furman 44, W. Carolina 38

Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Georgia Southern 28, Arkansas St. 21

Georgia St. 46, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Georgia Tech 63, Bowling Green 17

Hampden-Sydney 56, Emory & Henry 27

Jacksonville St. 48, Austin Peay 32

James Madison 63, Richmond 10

Keiser 27, Edward Waters 23

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

Kentucky 24, South Carolina 10

LSU 45, Mississippi 16

Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Tusculum 10

Mars Hill 51, Limestone 41

Marshall 20, W. Kentucky 17

Maryville (Tenn.) 29, Brevard 3

McNeese St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 10

Mercer 48, VMI 38

Methodist 48, Huntingdon 34

Middle Tennessee 25, FAU 24

Morehouse 23, Kentucky St. 21

Murray St. 45, UT Martin 38

NC State 35, Virginia 21

NC Wesleyan 35, LaGrange 14

Newberry 20, UNC-Pembroke 0

Nicholls 50, Lamar 27

Norfolk St. 54, Delaware St. 28

North Greenville 20, West Alabama 16

Pikeville 38, Point (Ga.) 31

Prairie View 22, Grambling St. 16

Randolph-Macon 23, Washington & Lee 7

Reinhardt 27, Cumberlands 10

Rhodes 24, Millsaps 21

SE Louisiana 24, Northwestern St. 17

Southeastern (Fla.) 20, Webber 17

St. Andrews at Bluefield South, ccd.

St. Augustine’s 24, Elizabeth City St. 17

Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 21

Tuskegee 17, Lane 8

UAB 28, Charlotte 7

UCF 45, Pittsburgh 14

Va. Lynchburg 31, Fort Valley St. 14

Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee St. 27

Virginia St. 34, Shaw 17

Virginia Tech 31, Duke 14

Virginia Union 52, Livingstone 19

Wake Forest 56, Rice 24

Walsh 23, Kentucky Wesleyan 17

Wesley 28, S. Virginia 7

West Florida 30, Delta St. 21

West Georgia 58, Shorter 27

Wofford 45, Gardner-Webb 14

MIDWEST

Albion 37, Alma 34, OT

Allegheny 52, Hiram 20

Augustana (SD) 48, Minn.-Crookston 3

Baldwin-Wallace 45, Capital 17

Ball St. 52, Kent St. 24

Bemidji St. 27, Wayne (Neb.) 10

Benedict 24, Central St. (Ohio) 14

Benedictine (Kan.) 23, Baker 12

Bethel (Minn.) 48, Carleton 0

Briar Cliff 20, Dakota Wesleyan 13

Butler 24, Morehead St. 21

Carthage 63, Elmhurst 7

Cent. Methodist 61, Graceland (Iowa) 35

Cent. Missouri 61, Missouri Southern 7

Central 62, Buena Vista 20

Chadron St. 40, Western St. (Col.) 22

Chicago 49, Cornell (Iowa) 0

Coe 40, Nebraska Wesleyan 28

Concordia (Wis.) 48, Benedictine (Ill.) 40

Cumberland (Tenn.) 23, Cincinnati Christian 10

Davenport 31, N. Michigan 30, OT

Davidson 40, Valparaiso 35

DePauw 38, Ohio Wesleyan 17

Dickinson St. 33, Dakota St. 27

Dixie St. 41, Black Hills St. 38

Dordt 38, Concordia (Neb.) 19

Dubuque 49, Loras 42

Eureka 31, Aurora 28

Evangel 28, William Penn 14

Ferris St. 28, Ashland 21

Findlay 70, Lake Erie 7

Fort Hays St. 15, Cent. Oklahoma 0

Franklin 42, Rose-Hulman 39

Friends 37, McPherson 21

Grand Valley St. 52, Northwood (Mich.) 7

Grand View 20, Missouri Valley 13

Greenville 24, Westminster (Mo.) 20

Hanover 55, Anderson (Ind.) 8

Heidelberg 44, Wilmington (Ohio) 13

Hillsdale 45, Malone 35

Illinois Wesleyan 28, Carroll (Wis.) 13

Indianapolis 41, Lincoln (Mo.) 17

Iowa Wesleyan 44, Crown (Minn.) 7

John Carroll 44, Muskingum 7

Kalamazoo 31, Adrian 30

Kansas Wesleyan 70, Bethany (Kan.) 24

Lakeland 61, Concordia (Ill.) 28

Mac Murray 15, Northwestern (Minn.) 13

Macalester 28, Lake Forest 27

Manchester 69, Earlham 0

Marian (Ind.) 37, St. Francis (Ind.) 28

Marietta 43, Ohio Northern 42

Martin Luther 49, St. Scholastica 21

McKendree 48, Quincy 14

Michigan 20, Northwestern 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 20

Midland 35, Jamestown 28, OT

Millikin 28, Augustana (Ill.) 27

Minn. Duluth 32, Concordia (St.P.) 3

Minn. St.-Mankato 45, St. Cloud St. 10

Minn. St.-Moorhead 17, Upper Iowa 13

Missouri S&T 48, SW Baptist 23

Missouri St. 24, Illinois St. 21

Missouri Western 38, Washburn 7

Monmouth (Ill.) 49, Lawrence 0

Morningside 65, Hastings 0

Mount St. Joseph 21, Bluffton 7

Mount Union 56, Otterbein 14

N. Dakota St. 21, S. Dakota St. 17

N. Illinois 26, E. Michigan 23, 3OT

NW Missouri St. 41, Emporia St. 0

Northwestern (Iowa) 28, Doane 25

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Notre Dame Coll. 55, West Liberty 21

Ohio 58, UMass 42

Ohio Dominican 66, Alderson-Broaddus 27

Oklahoma St. 48, Kansas 28

Olivet 72, Finlandia 7

Olivet Nazarene 77, Trinity (Ill.) 28

Ottawa, Kan. 34, Tabor 14

Peru St. 24, Mid-Am Nazarene 19

Presentation 37, Valley City St. 30

Purdue 42, Nebraska 28

Ripon 53, Grinnell 7

SW Minnesota St. 54, Mary 24

Saginaw Valley St. 10, Michigan Tech 0

Simpson (Iowa) 37, Wartburg 36, OT

South Dakota 31, S. Illinois 24

Southwestern (Kan.) 51, Avila 49

St. Ambrose 33, St. Francis (Ill.) 19

St. John’s (Minn.) 52, Augsburg 0

St. Norbert 34, Knox 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 46, Concordia (Moor.) 7

Sterling 44, St. Mary (Kan.) 12

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

Tiffin 27, Wayne (Mich.) 13

Trine 35, Hope 25

W. Illinois 45, Youngstown St. 38

W. Michigan 40, Miami (Ohio) 39

Wabash 48, Wooster 20

Waldorf 55, Mayville St. 14

Washington (Mo.) 44, North Park 21

Winona St. 22, Northern St. (SD) 15

Wis. Lutheran 26, Rockford 20, 2OT

Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Wis.-River Falls 14

Wis.-Platteville 20, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 6

SOUTHWEST

Arizona Christian 31, Texas College 27

East Central 18, SW Oklahoma 11

Hardin-Simmons 59, E. Texas Baptist 17

Harding 47, Ark.-Monticello 21

Henderson St. 24, S. Nazarene 10

Incarnate Word 44, Abilene Christian 34

Langston 31, Wayland Baptist 20

Louisiana College 49, Sul Ross St. 16

Louisiana Tech 29, North Texas 27

Lyon 29, Okla. Panhandle St. 16

McMurry 7, Texas Lutheran 6

Nebraska-Kearney 49, Northeastern St. 7

Oklahoma 66, Baylor 33

Ouachita 24, Arkansas Tech 7

S. Arkansas 55, Oklahoma Baptist 45

SE Oklahoma 37, NW Oklahoma St. 9

SMU 63, Houston Baptist 27

SW Assemblies of God 56, Ottawa (Ariz.) 34

Sam Houston St. 34, Cent. Arkansas 31, OT

Sewanee 38, Hendrix 31

TCU 17, Iowa St. 14

Tarleton St. 54, Angelo St. 33

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17

Texas A&M Commerce 68, Lock Haven 6

Texas-Permian Basin 21, W. New Mexico 20

Trinity (Texas) 24, Birmingham-Southern 17

UTSA 30, UTEP 21

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

FAR WEST

Adams St. 48, Fort Lewis 42, OT

Arizona St. 52, Oregon St. 24

Boise St. 34, Wyoming 14

CSU-Pueblo 41, S. Dakota Tech 14

Claremont-Mudd 37, La Verne 24

Colorado Mines 72, Mesa St. 31

E. Washington 34, Montana St. 17

Fresno St. 49, Toledo 27

Hawaii 44, San Jose St. 41, 4OT

Idaho 20, Portland St. 7

Idaho St. 56, N. Arizona 42

Liberty 52, New Mexico 43

Midwestern St. 31, E. New Mexico 23

Montana 48, Cal Poly 28

Nevada 28, Air Force 25

North Dakota 38, N. Colorado 13

Oregon 42, California 24

Pacific (Ore.) 19, George Fox 13, OT

Puget Sound 28, Pacific Lutheran 21, OT

San Diego 49, Stetson 10

Southern Cal 24, Arizona 20

W. Oregon 54, Simon Fraser 13

Washington 35, BYU 7

Washington St. 28, Utah 24

West Texas A&M 28, Cent. Washington 26

Whitworth 19, Linfield 14

