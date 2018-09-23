Listen Live Sports

College Football Standings

September 23, 2018
 
American Athletic Conference
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84
UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54
Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 69
East Carolina 0 1 13 20 1 2 77 67
UConn 0 1 17 56 1 3 101 218
West Division
SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163
Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132
Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 209 122
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84
Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 3 89 120
Memphis 0 1 21 22 3 1 198 93

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 1 0 49 21 4 0 163 61
Syracuse 1 0 30 7 4 0 198 80
Boston College 1 0 41 34 3 1 171 99
NC State 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 40
Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102
Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134
Florida St. 0 2 10 54 2 2 83 99
Coastal Division
Virginia 1 0 27 3 3 1 130 67
Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69
North Carolina 1 0 38 35 1 2 74 100
Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115
Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61
Miami 0 0 0 0 3 1 174 74
Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 1 3 119 122

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 4 0 177 83
West Virginia 1 0 35 6 3 0 127 37
Baylor 1 0 26 7 3 1 145 94
Texas 1 0 31 16 3 1 125 85
Texas Tech 1 0 41 17 3 1 208 113
Oklahoma St. 0 1 17 41 3 1 174 92
Kansas 0 1 7 26 2 2 116 73
Kansas St. 0 1 6 35 2 2 84 107
TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90
Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

