College Football Standings

September 16, 2018 3:00 am
 
American Athletic Conference
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 1 0 56 17 2 0 94 17
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 3 0 110 24
South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 108 71
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47
Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 69
UConn 0 1 17 56 1 2 80 167
West Division
Navy 1 0 22 21 2 1 114 101
Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 108
Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 71
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84
SMU 0 0 0 0 0 3 55 133
Memphis 0 1 21 22 2 1 146 58

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boston College 1 0 41 34 3 0 158 69
Syracuse 1 0 30 7 3 0 147 59
Clemson 0 0 0 0 3 0 114 40
NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20
Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 75
Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 1 108 78
Florida St. 0 2 10 54 1 2 46 80
Coastal Division
Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20
Pittsburgh 1 0 24 19 2 1 63 77
Duke 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 48
Miami 0 0 0 0 2 1 143 57
Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 64
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 65
Georgia Tech 0 1 19 24 1 2 98 73

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 3 0 149 62
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 51
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31
Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 87
Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 47
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 72
TCU 0 0 0 0 2 1 125 59
Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 69
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 167 96
Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 0 2 30 50

