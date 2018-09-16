College Football Standings

American Athletic Conference East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 2 0 94 17 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 3 0 110 24 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 0 108 71 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 47 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 69 UConn 0 1 17 56 1 2 80 167 West Division Navy 1 0 22 21 2 1 114 101 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 108 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 71 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 3 55 133 Memphis 0 1 21 22 2 1 146 58

Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 1 0 41 34 3 0 158 69 Syracuse 1 0 30 7 3 0 147 59 Clemson 0 0 0 0 3 0 114 40 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 20 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 75 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 1 108 78 Florida St. 0 2 10 54 1 2 46 80 Coastal Division Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 0 86 20 Pittsburgh 1 0 24 19 2 1 63 77 Duke 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 48 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 1 143 57 Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 64 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 65 Georgia Tech 0 1 19 24 1 2 98 73

Big 12 Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 3 0 149 62 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 51 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 31 Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 87 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 47 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 72 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 1 125 59 Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 69 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 167 96 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 0 2 30 50

