Colorado’s Story getting elbow treatment in Arizona

September 19, 2018 8:38 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado slugger Trevor Story is receiving treatment for right elbow inflammation in Arizona, and the Rockies remain encouraged that he will return soon.

Manager Bud Black says Story was feeling better Wednesday. The All-Star shortstop may participate in some baseball activities at the team’s spring training facility in Phoenix on Thursday.

Black said the team would check on Story on Friday. He is listed as day-to-day and no timetable has been set for his return.

Story tweaked his elbow on a throw in the first inning of an 8-2 loss to the Dodgers on Monday night and aggravated it on a swing in the fourth.

Colorado began Wednesday 1 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Story this year became the first shortstop in major league history with at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 steals in a season.

