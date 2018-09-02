Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colts claim 2 players off waivers, add 5 to practice squad

September 2, 2018 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have brought back five players to the practice squad and claimed two players off waivers.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox, receivers Reece Fountain and Steve Ishmael, quarterback Phillip Walker and cornerback D.J. White all were re-signed after being released Saturday.

Fountain was a fifth-round draft pick in the spring and was the only player of the 11 selected by the Colts not to make the 53-player active roster.

Indy also added safety Corey Moore and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to the active squad after acquiring them off waivers. To make room, the Colts waived cornerback Lenzy Pipkins and defensive end Ryan Delaire.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pipkins was acquired in a trade with Green Bay last week.

Indy still has five practice squad spots open.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech