Colts-Eagles Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (1-1) at PHILADELPHIA (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Colts 1-1, Eagles 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 10-8

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Colts 30-27, Sept. 15, 2014

LAST WEEK — Colts beat Redskins 21-9; Eagles lost to Buccaneers 27-21

PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 24, Eagles No. 7

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (24), PASS (19)

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (9), PASS (17)

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (18t), PASS (23)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (1), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won past two meetings. … Colts coach Frank Reich was Eagles offensive coordinator 2016-17. … Colts are one win from 300 since moving to Indianapolis in 1984. … Colts QB Andrew Luck has thrown TD pass in 25 consecutive games, league’s longest active streak. He has 1,417 yards passing, 11 TDs, four INTs in last four games vs. NFC East. … K Adam Vinatieri needs four field goals to break Morten Andersen’s career record of 565 and five field goal attempts to tie Gary Anderson’s 672 for second-most all-time. … WR T.Y. Hilton had seven catches for 83 yards and TD vs. Redskins. He has 260 yards receiving and TD in past two games vs. NFC. … TE Eric Ebron aims for TD catch in third straight game. … Rookie LB Darius Leonard had 18 tackles, sack and forced fumble last week. … Eagles are 16-3 at home since 2016. … Eagles have won six straight vs. AFC South. … QB Carson Wentz will start first game since tearing two knee ligaments Dec. 10, 2017. Wentz set franchise single-season record with 33 TD passes last year and finished third in NFL MVP voting. He’s 3-0 at home vs. AFC teams with 778 yards passing, eight TDs and no picks. … Wentz replaces Nick Foles, who led Eagles to Super Bowl title last February. … RB Jay Ajayi tied for NFL lead with three TDs rushing. … WR Nelson Agholor and TE Zach Ertz each have 16 catches. … DT Fletcher Cox has six sacks, forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in last eight games vs. AFC teams. … CB Ronald Darby has three picks in last five outings. … Fantasy tip: Ertz is Wentz’s favorite target and he had 11 catches last week at Tampa on Foles passes.

