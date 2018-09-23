Colts-Eagles Stats

Indianapolis 7 0 6 3—16 Philadelphia 7 3 3 7—20 First Quarter

Phi_Goedert 13 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:10.

Ind_Grant 5 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), :24.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 33, 3:05.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 35, 9:41.

Advertisement

Ind_FG Vinatieri 31, 8:23.

Phi_FG Elliott 24, 2:50.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 28, 14:20.

Phi_Smallwood 4 run (Elliott kick), 3:02.

A_69,696.

___

Ind Phi First downs 14 26 Total Net Yards 209 379 Rushes-yards 13-68 35-152 Passing 141 227 Punt Returns 1-2 4-5 Kickoff Returns 2-35 2-33 Interceptions Ret. 1-11 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-41-0 25-37-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-23 5-28 Punts 5-44.4 3-42.7 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-1 Penalties-Yards 11-77 10-110 Time of Possession 19:40 40:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Luck 1-33, Wilkins 6-19, Hines 5-18, M.Johnson 1-(minus 2). Philadelphia, Smallwood 10-56, Clement 16-56, J.Adams 6-30, Wentz 3-10.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Luck 25-40-0-164, Brissett 0-1-0-0. Philadelphia, Wentz 25-37-1-255.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hilton 5-50, Ebron 5-33, Hines 5-25, Grant 3-35, Rogers 2-14, Wilkins 2-1, Swoope 1-7, Pascal 1-3, Kelly 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Goedert 7-73, Ertz 5-73, Agholor 4-24, Smallwood 3-35, Clement 3-19, Matthews 2-21, Perkins 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 55.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.