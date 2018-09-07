Cook leads England with 71 before collapse to 198-7 vs India

LONDON (AP) — Alastair Cook led England with 71 in his final test before it collapsed to 198-7 against India on day one of the fifth test at the Oval on Friday.

England and Cook appeared to be cruising toward a perfect day, with the former captain and Moeen Ali guiding the home team to 123-1 at tea after Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat.

However, when Cook — playing in his 161st and last test — played onto his stumps from Jasprit Bumrah shortly after tea, a familiar England collapse followed.

India’s bowlers had maintained their discipline throughout the afternoon session, limiting Cook and Ali to a rate of less than two runs per over, and finally began to reap the rewards their patience merited.

Bumrah (2-41) immediately removed Root leg before wicket for a three-ball duck, and Bairstow was caught behind — also without scoring — off Ishant Sharma (3-28) in the following over.

Having removed Keaton Jennings (23) in the morning session, the recalled Ravindra Jadeja then got his second wicket of the day, trapping Ben Stokes lbw for 11.

England’s new No. 3 batsman, Ali, watched calmly as wickets tumbled at the other end, and he reached his half-century from 167 balls. But he lasted only three more deliveries as Sharma had him caught behind for 50, before getting Sam Curran (0) the same way two balls later.

England’s hopes of posting a competitive first-innings total rest largely on Jos Buttler, on 11 not out, who made it to stumps alongside Adil Rashid, 4 not out.

England holds an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

