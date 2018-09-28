Listen Live Sports

Coyotes-Oilers Sum

September 28, 2018 12:09 am
 
Arizona 1 1 0 0—2
Edmonton 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller (Goligoski, Perlini), 4:35.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid, 5:58. 3, Arizona, Fischer (Goligoski, Keller), 11:47 (pp).

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Rieder (R.Strome), 0:35 (sh).

Overtime_5, Edmonton, McDavid (Rattie), 2:38.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 5-12-12_29. Edmonton 8-5-8-3_24.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 0-0-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 0-0-0 (29-27).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:25.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

