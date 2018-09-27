Coyotes-Oilers Sums

Arizona 1 1 0 0—2 Edmonton 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 1 (Goligoski, Perlini), 4:35. Penalties_Arizona bench, served by D.Strome (too many men on the ice), 14:14.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 1, 5:58. 3, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Keller, Goligoski), 11:47 (pp). Penalties_Aberg, EDM, (high sticking), 10:20; Bear, EDM, (hooking), 19:42.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Rieder 1 (R.Strome), 0:35 (sh). Penalties_Hinostroza, ARI, (hooking), 14:38.

Overtime_5, Edmonton, McDavid 2 (Rattie), 2:38. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 5-10-12_27. Edmonton 8-5-8-3_24.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 0-0-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 1-0-0 (27-25).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:25.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

