The Associated Press
 
Craig, Oatsvall, Momodu spark Austin Peay to shutout win

September 9, 2018 12:41 am
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaVaughn Craig passed for 127 yards and ran for 108 more with a touchdown and Austin Peay shut out Presbyterian 24-0 in a game twice delayed by lightning on Saturday night, bouncing back from being shut out themselves at No. 3 Georgia in the season opener.

Craig took over at quarterback late in the first half, after starter Jeremiah Oatsvall broke the deadlock with a 91-yard drive that he ended with a TD run from the 13 late in the second quarter. Austin Peay (1-1) racked up 295 yards on the ground, 486 in total offense while holding Presbyterian to less than 100 yards in both rushing and passing.

Prince Momodu scored from the 3 to cap an 11-play 65-yard drive that opened the second half.

The Blue Hose (0-1) were held to 94 yards passing and 85 rushing. Lightning delayed kickoff and, after the teams played just two minutes, sent the players to the locker rooms a second time.

Presbyterian won the only other meeting against the Governors — a 13-7 win in 1955.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

