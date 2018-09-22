Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cristian Penilla’s late goal helps Revolution tie Fire 2-2

September 22, 2018 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cristian Penilla scored in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution kept their playoff hopes alive with a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

The Revs (8-10-11) entered the game five points behind sixth-place Montreal in the Eastern Conference. They haven’t lost in four consecutive games (1-0-3) and have five remaining including the season finale at home Oct. 28 against Montreal.

Chicago (7-18-4) is 1-0-1 after snapping a nine-game winless streak, a 4-0 rout of Orlando City on Sunday.

Penilla took several touches and spun around two defenders before firing his left-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the net. Juan Agudelo had the assist following a fast break.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chicago took an early 1-0 lead when Aleksandar Katai stole the ball from one defender, tripped up a second inside the 18-yard box then fired his left-footed shot into the back corner of the net for his 11th goal of the season.

Scott Caldwell tied it for the Revolution in the 62nd minute, but Michael Mancienne’s own goal put the Fire back on top 2-1 about five minutes later.

The teams tied 1-1 in Bridgeview on June 9.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech