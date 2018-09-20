Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Croatia soccer leaders deny WCup final ticket scalping claim

September 20, 2018 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s soccer federation says its leaders were not involved in suspected scalping of World Cup final tickets.

Prosecutors in Zagreb asked police to investigate the illegal re-sale of tickets for Croatia’s 4-2 loss against France in Moscow in July.

FIFA says it is “gathering information regarding the matter” and calls illicit sales “a serious issue.”

The federation, whose president is 1998 World Cup striker Davor Suker, has promised to cooperate with the authorities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It says there were “no indiscretions” by management and staff in handling and distributing a “relatively small number of tickets”

Though it is “theoretically possible that some individual violated FIFA’s regulations and resold tickets,” this was outside the federation’s control.

The federation says the chance to buy them was “fairly distributed” among fans and “football family” members.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech