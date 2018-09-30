Cubs 10, Cardinals 5

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .257 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martinez rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .305 DeJong ss 4 0 2 1 1 1 .241 O’Neill lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .254 Wisdom 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .260 Bader cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .264 Munoz 2b-3b 3 0 1 3 1 1 .276 Pena c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Gomber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 d-G.Garcia ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .221 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Poncedeleon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 f-Sosa ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 36 5 11 4 5 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .299 Bote 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Zobrist rf-lf-2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .308 Baez ss 4 3 2 0 1 0 .291 Rizzo 1b 4 3 4 1 1 0 .283 Bryant 3b-lf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .274 Heyward cf-rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .272 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .239 c-Almora ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Contreras c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .251 Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Webster p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Mills p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 e-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268 J.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 10 12 8 6 8

St. Louis 200 002 100— 5 11 1 Chicago 004 042 00x—10 12 1

a-struck out for Webster in the 3rd. b-struck out for Shreve in the 4th. c-flied out for Schwarber in the 5th. d-walked for Gomber in the 6th. e-struck out for Cishek in the 7th. f-flied out for Poncedeleon in the 8th.

E_Hudson (1), Heyward (3). LOB_St. Louis 12, Chicago 7. 2B_Carpenter (42), DeJong (25), Wisdom (1), Pena (3), Murphy (15), Baez (40), Rizzo 2 (29), Bryant (28). 3B_Zobrist (3). HR_Contreras (10), off Gomber. RBIs_DeJong (68), Munoz 3 (42), Zobrist (58), Rizzo (100), Bryant 2 (52), Heyward (57), Contreras 2 (54), Almora (41). S_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 7 (Carpenter, O’Neill, Bader 2, Pena 3); Chicago 3 (Schwarber, Contreras 2). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 12; Chicago 6 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Flaherty, Heyward. GIDP_Pena, Bryant.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Sosa, DeJong, Wisdom); Chicago 1 (Murphy, Baez, Rizzo).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, L, 8-9 2 2-3 4 4 4 3 3 59 3.34 Shreve 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.93 Gomber 2 4 4 4 1 2 31 4.44 Webb 2-3 1 2 0 1 1 16 4.43 Hudson 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.63 Poncedeleon 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.73 Mayers 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.70 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 2 1-3 5 2 1 0 1 33 3.99 Webster, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.00 Mills 2 1 2 2 2 3 49 4.00 Edwards Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 2.60 Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.69 Kintzler 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 23 4.65 Cishek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.18 J.Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 5.89 De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.38

Mills pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-1, Hudson 2-2, Webster 1-0, Edwards Jr. 2-2, Rosario 1-0, Cishek 3-1. HBP_Webster (Wisdom), Cishek (Munoz). WP_Flaherty 2, Edwards Jr..

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:44. A_39,275 (41,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.