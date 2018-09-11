Cubs 3, Brewers 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Yelich rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Kratz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|b-Perez ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|c-Pina ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Chacin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Woodruff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|e-Saladino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Zobrist rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Baez ss-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|La Stella 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Almora cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Bote ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Happ cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Russell ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|2
|2
|10
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
|Chicago
|020
|000
|10x—3
|3
|0
a-flied out for Chacin in the 6th. b-singled for Kratz in the 7th. c-struck out for Arcia in the 7th. d-walked for Wilson in the 7th. e-grounded out for Woodruff in the 8th.
E_Schoop (16), Chacin (3). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Caratini (7). RBIs_Caratini 2 (20). SB_Zobrist (3). S_Quintana.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Schoop, Pina 2); Chicago 2 (Happ 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Schoop, La Stella.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin, L, 14-7
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|75
|3.54
|Cedeno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.45
|Woodruff
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|4.33
|Jennings
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.18
|Williams
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.32
|Guerra
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.26
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 13-9
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|108
|3.97
|Wilson, H, 14
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.94
|De La Rosa, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.75
|Strop, S, 13-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.33
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:54. A_37,017 (41,649).
