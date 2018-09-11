Cubs 3, Brewers 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .311 Yelich rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .313 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Kratz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247 b-Perez ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216 c-Pina ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Chacin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .173 a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 e-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .088 Totals 30 0 3 0 2 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bryant lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Zobrist rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .312 Baez ss-2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .293 La Stella 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .267 Almora cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Caratini c 3 0 2 2 0 0 .260 Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Bote ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Happ cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .233 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Russell ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Totals 27 3 3 2 2 10

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 3 2 Chicago 020 000 10x—3 3 0

a-flied out for Chacin in the 6th. b-singled for Kratz in the 7th. c-struck out for Arcia in the 7th. d-walked for Wilson in the 7th. e-grounded out for Woodruff in the 8th.

E_Schoop (16), Chacin (3). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Caratini (7). RBIs_Caratini 2 (20). SB_Zobrist (3). S_Quintana.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Schoop, Pina 2); Chicago 2 (Happ 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Schoop, La Stella.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin, L, 14-7 5 1 2 1 1 5 75 3.54 Cedeno 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.45 Woodruff 1 2 1 1 1 2 27 4.33 Jennings 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.18 Williams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.32 Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.26 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, W, 13-9 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 7 108 3.97 Wilson, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.94 De La Rosa, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.75 Strop, S, 13-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.33

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:54. A_37,017 (41,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.