Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 3B Kris Bryant sidelined by shoulder fatigue

September 23, 2018 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup because of fatigue in his left shoulder.

The 26-year-old was on the disabled list from July 26 to Sept. 1 with left shoulder inflammation. He missed time earlier in the season with the same issue.

Manager Joe Maddon says Bryant’s shoulder is “a little bit fatigued, not hurting, just fatigued.” Maddon says he wants to be proactive with the 2016 NL MVP.

Bryant went 1 for 5 in Chicago’s 8-3 victory over the crosstown White Sox on Saturday night. He is batting .276 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in a career-low 96 games this year.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

David Bote started at third Sunday against the White Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech