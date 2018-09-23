Listen Live Sports

Cubs 6, White Sox 1

September 23, 2018 5:34 pm
 
Chicago (N) Chicago (A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Mrphy dh 6 1 2 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0
Zobrist 2b 6 1 3 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Baez ss 5 0 1 0 Palka rf 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 Dvidson 1b 4 0 0 0
Almora cf 5 1 2 1 Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0
Bote 3b 4 1 1 1 W.Cstll c 3 1 2 0
Cntrras c 5 0 1 0 L.Grcia lf 3 0 0 0
Schwrbr lf 2 1 2 2 LaMarre lf 0 0 0 0
Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 2 1
I.Happ rf-lf 4 0 1 1 Engel cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 42 6 15 6 Totals 31 1 4 1
Chicago (N) 312 000 000—6
Chicago (A) 000 010 000—1

LOB_Chicago (N) 14, Chicago (A) 3. 2B_J.Baez (38), Rizzo (26), Schwarber (14), I.Happ (19), W.Castillo (7), Ti.Anderson (28). HR_Schwarber (26). SB_I.Happ (8), W.Castillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago (N)
Hendricks W,13-11 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 5
De La Rosa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Chicago (A)
Rodon L,6-7 2 1-3 9 6 6 0 3
Bummer 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Burr 2 1 0 0 2 2
Gomez 1 1 0 0 2 1
Vieira 2 3 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Rodon (Bote). WP_Bummer.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:08. A_39,449 (40,615).

