Cubs 6, White Sox 1

September 23, 2018 5:35 pm
 
Chicago (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy dh 6 1 2 0 0 1 .293
Zobrist 2b 6 1 3 0 0 0 .314
Baez ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .293
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .277
Almora cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284
Bote 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237
Contreras c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Schwarber lf 2 1 2 2 2 0 .244
Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Happ rf-lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .229
Totals 42 6 15 6 4 9
Chicago (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Davidson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Castillo c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .261
Garcia lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .275
LaMarre lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Anderson ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .244
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Totals 31 1 4 1 0 8
Chicago (N) 312 000 000—6 15 0
Chicago (A) 000 010 000—1 4 0

LOB_Chicago (N) 14, Chicago (A) 3. 2B_Baez (38), Rizzo (26), Schwarber (14), Happ (19), Castillo (7), Anderson (28). HR_Schwarber (26), off Rodon. RBIs_Rizzo (96), Almora (37), Bote (30), Schwarber 2 (60), Happ (44), Anderson (64). SB_Happ (8), Castillo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (N) 8 (Murphy, Zobrist 3, Rizzo, Almora 2, Contreras); Chicago (A) 2 (Garcia, Engel). RISP_Chicago (N) 3 for 20; Chicago (A) 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Almora, Rizzo.

Chicago (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, W, 13-11 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 5 103 3.49
De La Rosa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 3.54
Chicago (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon, L, 6-7 2 1-3 9 6 6 0 3 66 3.61
Bummer 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.55
Burr 2 1 0 0 2 2 30 3.12
Gomez 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 4.43
Vieira 2 3 0 0 0 2 34 8.79

Inherited runners-scored_De La Rosa 1-0, Bummer 2-1. HBP_Rodon (Bote). WP_Bummer.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:08. A_39,449 (40,615).

