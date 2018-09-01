Cubs 7, Phillies 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Bote ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Baez ss-2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Zobrist rf-2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|d-Russell ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Hendricks p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.058
|b-Almora ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Happ cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|1
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Hoskins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.108
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Florimon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|Chicago
|202
|000
|102—7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|2
a-grounded out for Eflin in the 5th. b-struck out for Hendricks in the 7th. c-lined out for E.Ramos in the 7th. d-struck out for Schwarber in the 8th. e-doubled for Chavez in the 9th.
E_Cabrera (6), Davis (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (12), Zobrist (24), Bryant (22), Bote (6), Santana (24). 3B_Schwarber (2). HR_Happ (14), off E.Ramos. RBIs_Baez (99), Zobrist (51), Schwarber 2 (56), Happ (37), Bote (26), Williams (50). CS_Baez (8). S_Hendricks.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Murphy, Rizzo, Schwarber, Caratini); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Franco). RISP_Chicago 5 for 14; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Almora. GIDP_Franco.
DP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Murphy, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 11-10
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|95
|3.77
|Chavez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.76
|Rosario
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.15
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 9-6
|5
|7
|4
|3
|1
|4
|74
|4.05
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.70
|E.Ramos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|2.19
|Davis
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.81
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.
T_2:41. A_33,040 (43,647).
