Cubs 7, Phillies 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .302 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Bote ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Baez ss-2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .298 Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Zobrist rf-2b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .310 Bryant 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .279 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .239 d-Russell ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Caratini c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246 Hendricks p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .058 b-Almora ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Happ cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .236 Totals 37 7 11 6 1 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .225 Hoskins lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .309 Williams rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .263 Cabrera ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .108 a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .357 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Florimon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Totals 32 1 6 1 2 7

Chicago 202 000 102—7 11 0 Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 6 2

a-grounded out for Eflin in the 5th. b-struck out for Hendricks in the 7th. c-lined out for E.Ramos in the 7th. d-struck out for Schwarber in the 8th. e-doubled for Chavez in the 9th.

E_Cabrera (6), Davis (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (12), Zobrist (24), Bryant (22), Bote (6), Santana (24). 3B_Schwarber (2). HR_Happ (14), off E.Ramos. RBIs_Baez (99), Zobrist (51), Schwarber 2 (56), Happ (37), Bote (26), Williams (50). CS_Baez (8). S_Hendricks.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Murphy, Rizzo, Schwarber, Caratini); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Franco). RISP_Chicago 5 for 14; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Almora. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Murphy, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, W, 11-10 6 6 1 1 2 4 95 3.77 Chavez 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.76 Rosario 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.15 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 9-6 5 7 4 3 1 4 74 4.05 Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.70 E.Ramos 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 2.19 Davis 2 3 2 0 0 2 28 3.81

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_2:41. A_33,040 (43,647).

