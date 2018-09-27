Listen Live Sports

...

Cubs 7, Pirates 6

September 27, 2018 12:01 am
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .281
Marte cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .275
Osuna 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .229
d-Bell ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Diaz c 5 0 2 2 0 1 .287
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .298
Reyes 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .319
Luplow rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .185
Newman ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .198
Nova p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .019
a-Lavarnway ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .600
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Moran ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .275
Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
e-Cervelli ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .261
1-Kramer pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .111
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 38 6 10 6 4 7
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .294
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .293
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280
Heyward cf-rf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .272
Happ rf-lf 3 0 2 0 2 1 .231
2-Gore pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .240
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Freeman 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .078
b-La Stella ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Almora cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Bote 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236
Totals 37 7 12 7 4 6
Pittsburgh 100 010 022 0—6 10 2
Chicago 202 200 000 1—7 12 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Nova in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Quintana in the 5th. c-walked for Feliz in the 8th. d-walked for Osuna in the 8th. e-doubled for Brault in the 9th.

1-ran for Cervelli in the 9th. 2-ran for Happ in the 10th.

E_Frazier (7), Feliz (2), Baez (16). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Marte (29), Cervelli (15). 3B_Luplow (3). HR_Osuna (3), off Quintana; Dickerson (13), off Quintana; Heyward (8), off Nova. RBIs_Marte 2 (71), Osuna (11), Diaz 2 (32), Dickerson (54), Baez (111), Rizzo (97), Heyward 3 (55), Schwarber (61), Almora (38). SB_Murphy (3). SF_Rizzo. S_Caratini, Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Reyes 2, Bell); Chicago 3 (Caratini 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Chicago 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Reyes, Nova, Bote.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Osuna); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Baez, Murphy), (Baez, Freeman, Rizzo).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova 4 8 6 5 2 3 82 4.19
Anderson 2 2 0 0 1 0 25 6.75
Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.91
Brault 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.79
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.43
Rodriguez, L, 4-3 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 2.50
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 5 4 2 2 0 4 74 4.09
Chavez 2 1 0 0 0 2 33 2.66
Edwards Jr. 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 15 2.68
Cishek, H, 24 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 14 2.25
Wilson, BS, 3-3 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 27 3.13
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 5.96
Kintzler, W, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.55

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-2, Garcia 1-0, Kintzler 1-0. PB_Caratini (3).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:42. A_32,874 (41,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

