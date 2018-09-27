Cubs 7, Pirates 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .281 Marte cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .275 Osuna 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .229 d-Bell ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Diaz c 5 0 2 2 0 1 .287 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .298 Reyes 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .319 Luplow rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .185 Newman ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .198 Nova p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .019 a-Lavarnway ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .600 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Moran ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .275 Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 e-Cervelli ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .261 1-Kramer pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .111 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 38 6 10 6 4 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .294 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .293 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280 Heyward cf-rf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .272 Happ rf-lf 3 0 2 0 2 1 .231 2-Gore pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .240 Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Freeman 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .078 b-La Stella ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Almora cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .284 Bote 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236 Totals 37 7 12 7 4 6

Pittsburgh 100 010 022 0—6 10 2 Chicago 202 200 000 1—7 12 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Nova in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Quintana in the 5th. c-walked for Feliz in the 8th. d-walked for Osuna in the 8th. e-doubled for Brault in the 9th.

1-ran for Cervelli in the 9th. 2-ran for Happ in the 10th.

E_Frazier (7), Feliz (2), Baez (16). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Marte (29), Cervelli (15). 3B_Luplow (3). HR_Osuna (3), off Quintana; Dickerson (13), off Quintana; Heyward (8), off Nova. RBIs_Marte 2 (71), Osuna (11), Diaz 2 (32), Dickerson (54), Baez (111), Rizzo (97), Heyward 3 (55), Schwarber (61), Almora (38). SB_Murphy (3). SF_Rizzo. S_Caratini, Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Reyes 2, Bell); Chicago 3 (Caratini 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Chicago 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Reyes, Nova, Bote.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Osuna); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Baez, Murphy), (Baez, Freeman, Rizzo).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova 4 8 6 5 2 3 82 4.19 Anderson 2 2 0 0 1 0 25 6.75 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.91 Brault 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.79 Crick 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.43 Rodriguez, L, 4-3 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 2.50 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 5 4 2 2 0 4 74 4.09 Chavez 2 1 0 0 0 2 33 2.66 Edwards Jr. 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 15 2.68 Cishek, H, 24 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 14 2.25 Wilson, BS, 3-3 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 27 3.13 Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 5.96 Kintzler, W, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.55

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-2, Garcia 1-0, Kintzler 1-0. PB_Caratini (3).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:42. A_32,874 (41,649).

