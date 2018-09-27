Cubs 7, Pirates 6

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.275
|Osuna 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|d-Bell ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Diaz c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.287
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Reyes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Nova p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.019
|a-Lavarnway ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Moran ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|e-Cervelli ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|1-Kramer pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|4
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Heyward cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.272
|Happ rf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|2-Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Freeman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.078
|b-La Stella ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Almora cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|4
|6
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|022
|0—6
|10
|2
|Chicago
|202
|200
|000
|1—7
|12
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Nova in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Quintana in the 5th. c-walked for Feliz in the 8th. d-walked for Osuna in the 8th. e-doubled for Brault in the 9th.
1-ran for Cervelli in the 9th. 2-ran for Happ in the 10th.
E_Frazier (7), Feliz (2), Baez (16). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Marte (29), Cervelli (15). 3B_Luplow (3). HR_Osuna (3), off Quintana; Dickerson (13), off Quintana; Heyward (8), off Nova. RBIs_Marte 2 (71), Osuna (11), Diaz 2 (32), Dickerson (54), Baez (111), Rizzo (97), Heyward 3 (55), Schwarber (61), Almora (38). SB_Murphy (3). SF_Rizzo. S_Caratini, Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Reyes 2, Bell); Chicago 3 (Caratini 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Chicago 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Reyes, Nova, Bote.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Osuna); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Baez, Murphy), (Baez, Freeman, Rizzo).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova
|4
|8
|6
|5
|2
|3
|82
|4.19
|Anderson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|6.75
|Feliz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.91
|Brault
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.79
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.43
|Rodriguez, L, 4-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.50
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|74
|4.09
|Chavez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|2.66
|Edwards Jr.
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|15
|2.68
|Cishek, H, 24
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|2.25
|Wilson, BS, 3-3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27
|3.13
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.96
|Kintzler, W, 3-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.55
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-2, Garcia 1-0, Kintzler 1-0. PB_Caratini (3).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:42. A_32,874 (41,649).
