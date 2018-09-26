Listen Live Sports

Cubs star Bryant out of lineup with bruised left wrist

September 26, 2018 7:37 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs slugger Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup with a bruised left wrist, a day after being hit by a pitch.

Manager Joe Maddon says he’s optimistic the injury won’t linger. Chicago held a half-game lead over Milwaukee atop the NL Central going into Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field.

Bryant was hit in the wrist with a pitch by Pittsburgh’s Chris Archer in the fourth inning Tuesday. The third baseman exited in the sixth after it became swollen

“It’s sore, like you would have anticipated,” Maddon said. “But, he thought, the swelling wasn’t as heavy as we anticipated.”

X-rays on the wrist were negative and the Cubs initially said Bryant would miss at least one game.

The former NL MVP has had two stints on the disabled list this season because of left shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old Bryant is batting .276 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in 98 games.

