Cullen powers Penguins past Blue Jackets

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Cullen scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-3 preseason win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Zach Trotman, Garrett Wilson, Adam Johnson, Juuso Riikola and Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh. Fourteen Penguins players recorded at least one point, led by Cullen and Zach Aston-Reese (three assists) who had three points each.

Matt Murray stopped 30 shots while playing the entire game in goal for the Penguins.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had all three goals for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo started in goal and allowed four scores on 30 shots in two periods. Jean-Francois Berube played the third and yielded three goals on eight shots.

WILD 7, AVALANCHE 0

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Charlie Coyle had three goals and Alex Stalock made 16 saves to lead the Wild’s rout of the Avalanche.

Mikko Koivu and Zach Parise each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Read, and Jason Zucker also scored for the Wild.

Thirteen members of the Wild finished with at least one point. Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon each had two assists.

Philipp Grubauer allowed all seven Minnesota goals on 33 shots.

ISLANDERS 5, RANGERS 2

In Bridgeport, Connecticut, Josh Bailey had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier scored twice to lead the Islanders.

Anders Lee and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who received a 21-save performance from Thomas Greiss.

Ryan Spooner and Cody McLeod scored for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev started in goal and made 10 saves on 13 shots, before being replaced by Dustin Tokarski, who allowed two goals on 11 shots.

The game was the first of the preseason for Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, and his first since Jan. 18. Shattenkirk was limited to 46 games in his first season in New York due to a torn left meniscus.

LIGHTNING 5, PREDATORS 2

In Tampa, Florida, Connor Ingram made 22 saves to lead the Lightning past Nashville.

J.T. Miller, Cedric Paquette, Dennis Yan, Carter Verhaeghe and Alexander Volkov each scored for Tampa Bay.

Ryan Ellis and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 18 shots.

RED WINGS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

In Detroit, Evgeny Svechnikov’s goal 1:42 into overtime pushed the Red Wings past Boston.

Filip Zadina, Dennis Cholowski, and Vili Saarijarvi scored for Detroit. Jimmy had 23 saves.

Zane McIntyre started in goal for Boston, and made 21 saves on 25 shots. Daniel Winnik, Cameron Hughes and Axel Anderson scored for the Bruins.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SABRES 2

In Buffalo, New York, Calle Rosen’s tiebreaking goal at 10:32 of the third period allowed Toronto to slip past the Sabres.

Auston Matthews and Jeremy Bracco also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Frederik Andersen started for Toronto, and made 19 saves in the first two periods before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who stopped all 14 shots he faced in the third.

Carter Hutton played the entire game in goal for Buffalo, and made 28 saves on 31 shots.

Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres.

PANTHERS 4, STARS 3, OT

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jacob MacDonald’s goal 2:30 into overtime allowed the Panthers to slip past the Stars.

Henrik Borgstrom, Alex Petrovic and Derek MacKenzie also scored for Florida. MacKenzie’s goal at 9:23 of the third period forced overtime.

James Reimer played the entire game in goal for the Panthers.

Denis Gurianov, Devin Shore and Gemel Smith scored second period goals for Dallas. Shore and Smith’s goals came on power plays.

Landon Bow and Colton Point split time in goal for Dallas.

COYOTES 6, DUCKS 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Lawson Crouse scored twice to key the Coyotes’ rout of Anaheim.

Crouse, Clayton Keller (two assists) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (two assists) led Arizona with two points each. Twelve Coyotes recorded at least one point in the win.

Derek Stepan, Kevin Klima, Jordan Oesterle and Conor Garland also scored for Arizona.

Antti Raanta started in goal for the Coyotes and stopped all 27 shots he faced in the first two periods. Adin Hill made 13 saves on 14 shots in the third.

Ryan Miller played the entire game in goal for Anaheim, and allowed all six goals on 37 shots. Jakob Silfverberg scored the Ducks’ lone goal.

CANADIENS 3, SENATOS 2

In Montreal, Tomas Tatar scored early in the third period to complete the Canadiens’ comeback from two goals down.

Nikita Scherbak and Paul Byron also scored for Montreal. Carey Price made 15 saves on 17 shots.

Brady Tkachuk and Cody Ceci had goals for the Senators, who are winless in four preseason games. Craig Anderson stopped 29 shots.

Montreal scored two goals in 23 seconds to start the third period. Byron tied it at 2-2 with a seemingly harmless wrist shot at 1:18 and Tatar deflected a shot from the point at 1:41.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, SHARKS 4, SO

In San Jose, California, Erik Brannstrom’s goal in the sixth round of the shootout lifted defending Western Conference champion Vegas.

Trailing 4-2 at the start of the third period, Vegas forced overtime behind Oscar Lindberg’s second goal of the game, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s short-handed score.

Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, and Maxime Lagace stopped 20 shots.

Brent Burns, Timo Meier, Barclay Goodrow and Logan Couture had goals for San Jose. Goodrow scored on a penalty shot at 6:33 of the second period after he was hooked by Brannstrom, and Couture’s short-handed goal with 58 seconds left in the period pushed the lead to 4-2.

Martin had 27 saves for the Sharks.

FLAMES 5, CANUCKS 2

In Calgary, Alberta, Austin Czarnik had three goals to lead the Flames.

Mikael Backlund and Mark Jankowski also scored for Calgary. Jon Gillies started in goal and stopped 13 of the 14 shots he faced, and David Rittich had 14 saves on his 15 shots as they compete for the backup job behind Mike Smith.

Elias Pettersson and Brandon Sutter scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots.

