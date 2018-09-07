No. 16 TCU, SMU start after nearly 2-hour weather delay

DALLAS (AP) — The game between Dallas-Fort Worth rivals SMU and No. 16 TCU has started after a weather delay of nearly two hours.

Lightning delays kept the teams off the field until nearly an hour and a half after the scheduled kickoff of 7 p.m. local time Friday night. Light rain was falling at SMU’s campus stadium when the game started.

The Horned Frogs are seeking their first seven-game winning streak in the series. It’s the 98th meeting of the former Southwest Conference foes.

SMU coach Sonny Dykes is making his home debut after two lopsided losses.

The first was a 51-10 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Frisco Bowl to finish last season when Dykes elected to coach after replacing Chad Morris. The Mustangs lost this year’s opener 46-23 to North Texas, another Dallas-area school.

