Damir Kreilach’s hat trick leads RSL over Galaxy 6-2

September 2, 2018 12:09 am
 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored a hat trick, Albert Rusnak added two goals and Real Salt Lake beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 6-2 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Brooks Lennon sent in a long ball which Kreilach chest trapped, flicked up to himself to avoid the onrushing goalkeeper and headed home to give RSL (13-10-5) the lead for good at 2-1.

Jefferson Savarino scored with a deflection off Michael Ciani in the 48th minute and Kreilach slotted home Albert Rusnak’s cross in the 61st minute to make it 4-1. Romain Alessandrini pulled the Galaxy back to 4-2 two minutes later.

Rusnak smashed home a volley in the 68th minute and Kreilach punched it home from close range in the 71st — both finishing Savarino’s crosses.

Rusnak tied it at 1 for RSL in the 14th minute with one touch to settle Joao Plata’s forward pass, an inside spin and a one-hopper from the top of the penalty arc.

Jonathan dos Santos volleyed home Ashley Cole’s cross to open the scoring for the Galaxy (10-10-8) less than a minute into the match.

The match was stopped in the first half when a duck ran onto the field .

