Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

David Beckham challenges speeding charge on technicality

September 4, 2018 1:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Former England captain David Beckham is challenging a charge of speeding in his Bentley over a technicality.

Lawyer Nick Freeman says Beckham accepts driving at 59 mph in a 40 mph (95 kph in a 65 kph) zone in London in January.

But Freeman told a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that the notice of intended prosecution arrived one day outside the statutory 14-day window and was therefore “defective.”

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder entered a not guilty plea on Aug. 17.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Beckham, who retired in 2013, was not present in court for Tuesday’s hearing and is not expected to attend for his trial on Sept. 27, his lawyer said.

District Judge Barbara Barnes says any conviction could result in “an unlimited fine.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech