Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

David Beckham’s team named Inter Miami, still lacks stadium

September 5, 2018 6:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — David Beckham’s Major League Soccer team will be called Inter Miami.

The former Manchester United midfielder wants the club to start playing in 2020 but it lacks a stadium after years trying to find a site in Miami.

The club’s full name is “Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.”

Beckham says it “celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world — one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious — a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

But it will be up to Miami voters to decide in a referendum later this year whether back plans for a 25,000-seat stadium on city land now occupied by a golf course.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech