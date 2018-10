Davis Cup Results

By The Associated Press

WORLD GROUP Winners to WG final, Nov. 23-25 Semifinals France 2, Spain 0 At Stade Pierre Mauroy Lille, France Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Benoit Paire, France, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-5, 6-1, 6-0.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Croatia 2, United States 0 At Sportski centar Visnjik Zadar, Croatia Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Advertisement

WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS Winners to 2019 World Group Argentina 1, Colombia 0 At Estadio Cerrado Doctor Aldo Cantoni San Juan, Argentina Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Britain 1, Uzbekistan 0 At Emirates Arena Glasgow, Scotland Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Austria 2, Australia 0 At Messe Congress Graz Graz, Austria Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Switzerland 1, Sweden 1 At Swiss Tennis Arena Biel, Switzerland Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Marc-Andrea Hüsler, Sweden, def. Markus Eriksson, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (10), 4-6.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Jonathan Mridha, Sweden, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-3.

Serbia 2, India 0 At Kraljevo Sports Venue Kraljevo, Serbia Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Hungary 1, Czech Republic 1 At Lurdy Haz Budapest, Hungary Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Zsombor Piros, Hungary, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.

Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, def. Mate Valkusz, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Japan 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0 At ITC Utsubo Tennis Center Osaka, Japan Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.