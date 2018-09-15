Davis Cup Results

WORLD GROUP Winners to WG final, Nov. 23-25 Semifinals France 3, Spain 0 At Stade Pierre Mauroy Lille, France Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Benoit Paire, France, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-5, 6-1, 6-0.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles

Julien Benneteau and Nicholas Mahut, France, def. Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (7).<

Croatia 2, United States 1 At Sportski centar Visnjik Zadar, Croatia Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).<

WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS Winners to 2019 World Group Argentina 3, Colombia 0 At Estadio Cerrado Doctor Aldo Cantoni San Juan, Argentina Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Daniel Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Alejandro Gomez and Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 4-6, 6-4.<

Britain 2, Uzbekistan 1 At Emirates Arena Glasgow, Scotland Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Jurabek Karimov, Uzbekistan, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 0-6, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-2, 6-3.<

Austria 2, Australia 1 At Messe Congress Graz Graz, Austria Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Lleyton Hewitt and John Peers, Australia, def. Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.<

Sweden 2, Switzerland 1 At Swiss Tennis Arena Biel, Switzerland Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Markus Eriksson, Sweden, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (10), 4-6.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Jonathan Mridha, Sweden, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Markus Eriksson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Antoine Bellier and Luca Margaroli, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.<

Serbia 3, India 0 At Kraljevo Sports Venue Kraljevo, Serbia Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Nikola Milojevic and Danilo Petrovic, Serbia, def. Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni, India, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (4).<

Canada 2, Netherlands 1 At Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 3-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Matwe Middelkoop and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.<

Hungary 2, Czech Republic 1 At Lurdy Haz Budapest, Hungary Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Zsombor Piros, Hungary, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, def. Mate Valkusz, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Gabor Borsos and Peter Nagy, Hungary, def. Roman Jebavy and Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.<

Japan 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0 At ITC Utsubo Tennis Center Osaka, Japan Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Ben McLachan and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, def. Tomislav Brkic and Nerman Fatic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.<

ZONAL GROUP I Europe/Africa First Round Playoffs Loser to second-round playoffs Ukraine 3, Portugal 1 At Campa Tennis Club Bucha, Ukraine Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Denys Molchanov and Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Reverse Singles

Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, vs. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, abandoned.

Belarus 3, Russia 2 At Luzhniki Small Sports Arena Moscow Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Danil Medvedev, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Doubles

Max Mirnyi and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4.

Danil Medvedev, Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.

Americas Second Round Playoffs Loser to 2019 Group II Eduador 4, Barbados 0 At National Tennis Centre St. Michael, Barbados Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Matthew Foster-Eastwick, Barbados, 6-0, 6-1.

Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Darian King, Barbados, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles

Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 6-4, 7-6 (0).

Reverse Singles

Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. Xavier Lawrence, Barbados, 6-0, 6-1.

Matthew Foster-Eastwick, Barbados, vs. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, abandoned.

Asia/Oceania Second Round Playoffs Loser to 2019 Group II South Korea 3, New Zealand 2 At Gimcheon Sports Town Tennis Courts Gimcheon, South Korea Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Rubin Stratham, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan, South Korea, 7-6 (10), 6-2.

Lee Duckhee, South Korea, def. Michael Venus, Australia, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2.

Doubles

Ajeet Rai and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan and Lee Jea Moon, South Korea, 7-5, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Lee Duckhee, South Korea, def. Rubin Stratham, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-1.

Lim Yong-kyu, South Korea, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

ZONAL GROUP II Winners to 2019 Group I Europe/Africa Third Round Romania 1, Poland 1 At Sala Polivalenta Cluj-Napoca Cluj-Napoca, Romania Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Adrian Ungur, Romania, 7-6 (3), 7-5.<

Finland 3, Egypt 2 At El Gezira Sporting Club Cairo Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, def. Karim-Mohamed Maamoun, Egypt, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Henri Kontinen and Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, def. Sherif Sabry and Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, 6-3, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, 6-2, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Karim-Mohamed Maamoun, Egypt, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Americas Third Round Uruguay 2, Mexico 0 At Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club Montevideo, Uruguay Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Luis Patino, Mexico, 7-5, 6-2.

Martin Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Lucas Gomez, Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.<

Asia/Oceania Third Round Thailand 1, Lebanon 1 At The National Tennis Development Center Nonthaburi, Thailand Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Hady Habib, Lebanon, def. Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 5-3 retired.

Benjamin Hassan, Lebanon, def. Palaphoom Kovapitukted, Thailand, 6-3, 6-4.<

