Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

DC United beats Impact 5-0 to close playoff gap

September 29, 2018 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta had a goal and three assists, Wayne Rooney and Paul Arriola each scored two second-half goals, and D.C. United beat the Montreal Impact 5-0 on Saturday night.

United (10-11-8) closed within two points of the Impact (12-15-4) for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. D.C. has two games in hand.

Acosta turned on Yamil Asad’s lead pass with a right-footed shot to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

Rooney swerved past Acosta’s cross, created an opening with his first touch and slotted it back inside the left post to make it 2-0 in the 48th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

United made it 3-0 in the 61st when Rooney found Acosta open on the left side of the area and Acosta sent a pinpoint pass to Arriola for the tap-in. Arriola chipped home Acosta’s pass in the 78th and Rooney caught the goalkeeper out of the net in the 82nd.

Bill Hamid had five saves for his second shutout of the season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry