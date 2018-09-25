Listen Live Sports

Demoted Clemson QB Bryant misses 2nd straight practice

September 25, 2018 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Demoted Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant missed his second straight practice since freshman Trevor Lawrence was picked to start for the No. 3 Tigers on Saturday against Syracuse.

Bryant was given Monday’s workout off by Dabo Swinney after what the coach said was an “emotional” talk with his senior quarterback.

The team said Bryant also was not at Tuesday’s workout.

Bryant started all last season and the first four games of this year. The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have a record of 16-2 in his starts.

However, Swinney said Lawrence’s production this season made him the choice against the Orange (4-0, 1-0).

Swinney said Bryant did not tell him he wished to transfer in their talk.

Bryant is a graduate who could play immediately elsewhere next season, as long as he does not play anymore this year.

