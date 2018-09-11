Listen Live Sports

Dennis wins Vuelta time trial, Yates adds to overall lead

September 11, 2018 2:10 pm
 
TORRELAVEGA, Spain (AP) — Rohan Dennis won his second time trial at the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, while Simon Yates added a few more seconds to his lead over Alejandro Valverde.

Dennis dominated the 32-kilometer (19.8-mile) stage with a time of 37 minutes, 57 seconds, nearly a minute faster than his closest competitors, Joseph Rosskopf and Jonathan Castroviejo.

“I tried to control the start and the finish and push in the middle section and in the end it worked out perfectly.” Dennis said. “I knew I was on a good ride just looking at my power.”

Steven Kruijswijk was fourth-fastest and gained the most in the general classification by moving to third overall, 52 seconds behind Yates. Nairo Quintana dropped to fourth and was more than a minute behind the pace.

“I’m happy with my performance. I extended my lead so as far as I’m concerned it was a very good ride,” Yates said. “But we have a long way to go. I’m wary of the coming stages…It’s still a long road to Madrid. I’m expecting some hard days. Our rivals are still very close.”

Valverde lost seven seconds to Yates ahead of Wednesday’s 157-kilometer (97.5-mile) 17th stage from Getxo to Balcon de Bizkaia in Basque country, where a tough climb will await riders.

“The upcoming stages also suit Yates,” Valverde said. “We’ll go day by day, let’s see what comes out of it. I’m 38 years old now.”

Dennis, of the BMC Racing Team, was the only rider to maintain an average speed of more than 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles) on the lumpy route from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega in northern Spain.

The Australian had already won the time trial in the Vuelta’s first stage on Aug. 25.

Enric Mas also had a solid run on Tuesday, moving to fifth overall.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

