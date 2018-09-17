Devils-Canadiens Sums

New Jersey 1 0 0—1 Montreal 0 0 3—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Speers, 6:42 (sh). Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (slashing), 1:48; Johansson, NJ, (holding), 5:58; Valiev, MTL, (hooking), 9:46; Baddock, NJ, Major (fighting), 15:43; Deslauriers, MTL, Major (fighting), 15:43; Stafford, NJ, (tripping), 18:13.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Shinkaruk, MTL, (tripping), 7:37; Kotkaniemi, MTL, (high sticking), 15:58.

Third Period_2, Montreal, Mete (Chaput, de la Rose), 3:08. 3, Montreal, Hudon, 4:11. 4, Montreal, Kotkaniemi (Valiev, Despres), 4:40. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (hooking), 9:40.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 8-2-7_17. Montreal 5-8-12_25.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Lack 0-0-0 (13 shots-13 saves), Blackwood 0-0-0 (12-9). Montreal, Lindgren 0-0-0 (8-8), Niemi 0-0-0 (9-8).

A_19,422 (21,288). T_2:20.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.

