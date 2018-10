Devils-Jets Sums

By The Associated Press

New Jersey 2 1 2—5 Winnipeg 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Perreault (Wheeler, Scheifele), 13:11. 2, New Jersey, Greene (Bratt, Johansson), 14:57. 3, New Jersey, Palmieri (Vatanen, Hall), 15:47. Penalties_Mueller, NJ, (tripping), 8:22; Coleman, NJ, (high sticking), 9:07; Perreault, WPG, (hooking), 9:47; Severson, NJ, (delay of game), 11:06.

Second Period_4, New Jersey, Vatanen (Palmieri, Hall), 1:21. 5, Winnipeg, Connor (Wheeler, Scheifele), 9:10. Penalties_Scheifele, WPG, (holding), 4:33.

Third Period_6, New Jersey, Zajac (Quenneville, Wood), 0:17. 7, Winnipeg, McKenzie (Griffith, Morrow), 3:07. 8, New Jersey, Severson (Butcher, Johansson), 10:01. Penalties_Lovejoy, NJ, (interference), 16:46; Winnipeg bench, served by McKenzie (too many men on the ice), 18:29.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 12-5-10_27. Winnipeg 9-10-5_24.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 0-0-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-0-0 (27-22).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:25.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Travis Gawryletz.

