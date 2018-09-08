Listen Live Sports

...

Diamondbacks 5, Braves 3

September 8, 2018 1:48 am
 
1 min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .287
Camargo 3b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .280
F.Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .303
Markakis rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .311
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232
1-Adams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .059
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Wright p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Totals 37 3 9 3 1 13
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Goldschmidt 1b 2 2 2 1 3 0 .300
Peralta lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .295
Pollock cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .260
Descalso 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .250
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .245
Avila c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .166
2-Kivlehan pr 0 1 0 0 0 0
Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Corbin p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .204
a-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marte 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Totals 30 5 9 5 9 6
Atlanta 001 000 020—3 9 0
Arizona 103 000 01x—5 9 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Corbin in the 6th. b-struck out for S.Freeman in the 7th. c-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 8th. 2-ran for Avila in the 8th.

E_Ahmed (8). LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 11. 2B_Acuna (23), Camargo 2 (25), Ahmed (29). HR_Camargo (17), off Corbin; Goldschmidt (33), off Gausman. RBIs_Camargo 2 (68), Albies (67), Escobar (78), Goldschmidt (82), Peralta (75), Descalso 2 (54). SB_Acuna (12), Owings (10). SF_Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Flowers 2, Swanson 2); Arizona 7 (Escobar, Peralta 2, Descalso 2, Ahmed, Corbin). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Arizona 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Pollock. LIDP_Jay.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, F.Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 9-10 4 2-3 7 4 4 4 4 104 3.89
S.Freeman 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.66
Wright 1 1 1 1 3 1 40 3.00
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.93
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 11-5 6 4 1 1 1 9 95 3.01
Hirano, H, 32 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.94
Bradley, H, 32 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 22 3.78
Ziegler, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.06
Chafin, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.14
Boxberger, S, 32-38 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.88

Wright pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 2-0, Jackson 3-1, Ziegler 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:48. A_31,308 (48,519).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

