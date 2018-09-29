Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay cf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .268 Escobar 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Marte ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Descalso 1b 3 3 2 0 1 0 .239 Brito rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .162 Vargas 2b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .222 Avila c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .165 Godley p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .057 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 5 7 4 6 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Hosmer 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .252 Renfroe lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .248 Spangenberg 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .232 Ellis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Margot cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Guerra ss 2 0 1 1 1 0 .125 d-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Nix p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Makita p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 33 4 7 4 3 6

Arizona 020 201 000—5 7 0 San Diego 000 300 010—4 7 0

a-struck out for Nix in the 4th. b-grounded out for Wingenter in the 7th. c-popped out for Diekman in the 9th. d-grounded out for Guerra in the 9th. e-popped out for Makita in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 7, San Diego 5. 2B_Escobar (48), Descalso (22). 3B_Margot (7). HR_Vargas (1), off Nix; Hosmer (18), off Ziegler. RBIs_Jay (40), Vargas 3 (4), Hosmer (68), Margot 2 (50), Guerra (1). SB_Vargas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Jay, Escobar 2, Marte); San Diego 1 (Spangenberg). RISP_Arizona 2 for 7; San Diego 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Avila. GIDP_Marte, Mejia.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Marte, Descalso); San Diego 1 (Guerra, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, W, 15-11 6 5 3 3 2 5 93 4.74 Miller, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 10.69 Ziegler, H, 20 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.91 Diekman, H, 17 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.72 Hirano, S, 3-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.44 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nix, L, 2-5 4 5 4 4 3 0 63 7.02 Strahm 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 33 2.05 Wingenter 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.79 Makita 2 1 0 0 0 2 35 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 3-1. WP_Nix 2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:49. A_28,024 (42,445).

