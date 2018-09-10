Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Djokovic up to No. 3, Osaka at No. 7 after US Open titles

September 10, 2018 10:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open title has moved him up three spots to No. 3 in the ATP rankings, behind Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, making the Big 3 the top three for the first time in 3½ years.

Naomi Osaka jumped 12 places to a career-high No. 7 in the WTA on Monday thanks to her first Grand Slam title.

The runner-up, Serena Williams, is back in the top 20 at No. 16, after being No. 26 before the U.S. Open.

Djokovic’s rise from No. 6 thanks to claiming his 14th major championship continues his steady progress in recent months.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

After having elbow surgery in February and starting the season 6-6, he fell to No. 22 in May, his first time out of the top 20 since 2006.

But with consecutive major trophies at Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows, where he beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets in Sunday’s final, Djokovic returns to the top three after being out of that range since June 2017.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech