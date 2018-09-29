Listen Live Sports

Djordje Mihailovic, Fire beat LAFC 3-1

September 29, 2018 6:00 pm
 
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring and added an assist in the second half to help the Chicago Fire beat Los Angeles FC 3-1 on Saturday.

Mihailovic powered home a full volley off Brandon Vincent’s cross in the 20th minute to give the Fire (8-16-7) the lead.

Nemanja Nikolic doubled the lead in the 29th minute with a penalty kick into the right corner. Brandt Bronico drew the foul in the penalty area against Steven Beitashour.

The Fire led 3-0 in the 66th minute when Aleksandar Katai scored on a counterattack sprung by Nikolic’s pass to Mihailovic. Mihailovic drove it into the area and laid it off for Katai.

Diego Rossi finished Lee Nguyen’s one-hop pass from a narrow angle to cap the scoring for LAFC (14-8-8) in the 73rd minute.

